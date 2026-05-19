Blood donation groups need donors, especially for the summer

By: Mary Genson | C&G Newspapers | Published May 19, 2026

Blood donors are encouraged to donate regularly to help meet patient needs. One blood donation can impact three lives. Photo provided by Versiti Blood Center of Michigan

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT — As summer approaches, blood donation organizations are preparing for a disparity in blood donations.

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan Regional Manager of Donor Recruitment Ashley Minor said, “The demand for blood actually goes up around summer holidays and the blood donations go down in the summer because about 30% of our blood supply is high school and college students. So we have that disparity as we go into the summer months, because our eligible donors kind of take a hiatus a little bit, and then we have more accidents around the holiday time frames so blood usage goes up.”

In addition to the seasonal decline in blood donations, Minor said it is an industry-wide effort to reach the 18-25 age group that has been showing a decline in blood donations.

“Over the last several years, we’ve seen a steady decline in our youth donors, especially at college age.” Minor said.

Sydney Henry, regional communications manager of the American Red Cross Michigan Region, “While we are no longer in a blood shortage, the need for blood is constant. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, and as warmer temperatures approach and outdoor activities return, the American Red Cross encourages blood donors to make and keep appointments in the coming weeks to keep the blood supply stable, to help all patients that are in need of vital care.”

The impact of donating

According to Minor and Henry, one donation can save multiple lives.

“One blood donation truly can mean three lives in our community are impacted,” Minor said.

Henry shared the need for blood that’s collected and distributed through the American Red Cross.

“Every day the Red Cross must collect about 16,000 blood and platelet donations for patients at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country. Donors of all types are needed, but in particular, type O-negative, as it is the universal blood type, and it can be transfused to anyone who needs blood. Maintaining a reliable blood supply is essential for all patients, especially those with chronic and acute conditions such as sickle cell disease and cancer,” Henry said.

Minor said that it is important that donors make it a consistent routine to give blood.

“You’re eligible every 56 days to give a whole blood donation. Making sure that our shelves are stocked all year-round is so important to meet patient care,” Minor said.

To donate blood through Versiti, visit versiti.org.

To donate blood through the American Red Cross, an appointment can be made at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. Donors can also use the American Red Cross blood donor app.

The American Red Cross is currently running a promotion. Anyone who donates blood through May 17 will receive a $20 Amazon gift card by email. Those who come and donate blood from May 18 to 31 will receive an oversized Red Cross beach towel while supplies last.