Royal Oak Leprechauns 2026 season ticket plans now available

Royal Oak Leprechauns players meet young fans at a July 2 game against the Traverse City Pit Spitters at Memorial Park. The Leprechauns used this game to raise money to fight cancer.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Scott Bentley | Royal Oak Review | Published April 9, 2026

Advertisement

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Leprechauns have begun offering featured ticket packages for the 2026 season.

Season ticket plans are listed at $360 and include a ticket to all 36 home games, Priority Playoff Access and free admission to any Leprechauns road game that is hosted at a Northwoods League Park. The half-season ticket plan is $198 dollars for 18 games and offers the same add-ons.

For $120, fans can also purchase the Leps Club 5 Game Package that offers access to the comfortable seating behind home plate at the home plate club, and food and drink vouchers.

Lastly, the Leprechauns offer five- and 10-game flex plans for $58.75 and $115 respectively. The flex plans allow you to purchase tickets now and then choose the games that you want to attend at a later date.

The Leprechauns Opening Day is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. May 25 at Memorial Park. Single game tickets are now also on sale.

For more information, visit www.royal-oak-leprechauns.nwltickets.com.