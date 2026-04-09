Royal Oak Leprechauns players meet young fans at a July 2 game against the Traverse City Pit Spitters at Memorial Park. The Leprechauns used this game to raise money to fight cancer.

Royal Oak Leprechauns players meet young fans at a July 2 game against the Traverse City Pit Spitters at Memorial Park. The Leprechauns used this game to raise money to fight cancer.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Royal Oak Leprechauns 2026 season ticket plans now available

By: Scott Bentley | Royal Oak Review | Published April 9, 2026

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ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak Leprechauns have begun offering featured ticket packages for the 2026 season.

Season ticket plans are listed at $360 and include a ticket to all 36 home games, Priority Playoff Access and free admission to any Leprechauns road game that is hosted at a Northwoods League Park. The half-season ticket plan is $198 dollars for 18 games and offers the same add-ons.

For $120, fans can also purchase the Leps Club 5 Game Package that offers access to the comfortable seating behind home plate at the home plate club, and food and drink vouchers.

Lastly, the Leprechauns offer five- and 10-game flex plans for $58.75 and $115 respectively. The flex plans allow you to purchase tickets now and then choose the games that you want to attend at a later date.

The Leprechauns Opening Day is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. May 25 at Memorial Park. Single game tickets are now also on sale.

For more information, visit www.royal-oak-leprechauns.nwltickets.com.

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