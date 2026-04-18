Plans announced for Memorial Day concert in Madison Heights

By: Andy Kozlowski | Madison-Park News | Published April 18, 2026

The Madison Heights Memorial Day Parade, shown here in 2024, will not be held this year, and will instead be replaced by a new concert tribute. File photo by Liz Carnegie

MADISON HEIGHTS — More details have been announced for the replacement to the Memorial Day parade in Madison Heights.

Called the Madison Heights Memorial Day Remembrance Concert, the new event is presented by the city and Madison Heights Women’s Club, part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.

The MHWC had been the parade coordinator since 2010 when the city cut it from its budget due to the recession. The club helped to privately fund the parade, staging it the weekend before the holiday.

Now taking the form of a concert, the festivities will be held in the evening, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at the bandshell at Civic Center Park, 360 W. 13 Mile Road.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move indoors to the auditorium at Lamphere High School, next door at 610 W. 13 Mile Road.

Residents are asked to bring their own chairs to better enjoy the event, which will include a variety of musical tributes and other attractions.

In addition to the U.S. Armed Services Medley, drummers, bagpipes and performances by the Motor City Brass Band, there will also be a 21-gun salute, a 50-flag display, and a showcase featuring military vehicles.

There will also be photos of veteran service members and their loved ones featured at both the city’s Wall of Heroes and the Veteran’s Tree Celebration — a beautiful white tree with red and blue decorations, created by the MHWC. The exhibits will be open as early as 6:30 p.m. that day.

Laurie Geralds, a member of both the Madison Heights City Council and the MHWC, explained that dwindling parade attendance prompted officials to rethink the city’s approach.

“Younger generations are not as affected the same way as when families had loved ones coming back home from Vietnam and Korea. It’s a different connection now,” Geralds observed. “But I think there are still a lot of people who will want to come to the concert for the patriotism. Our goal is to stay focused on the celebration and meaning of the holiday, which is thanking those who gave everything so that we can be free.”

She said the Veteran’s Tree Celebration exhibit is especially lovely.

“It hasn’t been at the parade before, but we usually put it at the library for Veterans Day. It’s gorgeous,” Geralds said. “People who’ve been in the service and who are connected to the city can submit their photos. We even have a former club member who donated a pair of her daughter’s boots from when her daughter was in basic training in the military. They sit under the tree.”

During the concert, there will also be a video tribute, featuring prerecorded speeches by Mayor Corey Haines and others, and listing the names of individuals connected to the city who died while serving the country.

The narrator for the video is Tony Austin, a member of the Lamphere Public Schools Board of Education. If his voice sounds familiar, it’s because he has also volunteered as the commentator for Lamphere home football games, since before his time on the board.

Austin is a veteran himself, having served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. He said he empathizes with anyone who wants to keep the parade, but he also encourages them to keep an open mind about the new format.

“I think this is a fresh look with the same mutual objective of honoring our fallen heroes, and never forgetting their ultimate sacrifice,” Austin said. “I also can’t emphasize enough how the setting is the perfect environment for a tribute. Think about all the things that are going to be there: the Wall of Heroes, all the different flags, the vehicles, the symbolic sound of the 21-gun salute, the playing of taps, and of course the music, which will be such a celebration of these fallen heroes, because that’s what they are. It gives us a chance to pause and reflect on all they did for our country, and the pride we have here in Madison Heights for how they represented us in their efforts.”

Organizers also credited others for their input and support, including Sean Ballantine, Kevin Wright, Joel Seewald and Kinnie McEvoy.

“I think it’s going to be great,” Austin said.

For more information about the concert, or to submit a photo to the displays, email the Madison Heights Women’s Club at gfwcmhwc@gmail.com.