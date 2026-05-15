Woman faces felony charges for allegedly misusing state grant

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published May 15, 2026

Fay Beydoun

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FARMINGTON HILLS — Fay Beydoun, 62, of Farmington Hills was arraigned in the 47th District Court in Farmington Hills May 6, charged with 16 felonies including theft, fraud, forgery and misappropriating a state grant.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel first brought charges against Beydoun for allegedly using a state legislative grant for her own personal use.

Global Link International, a company created and operated by Beydoun, received a $20 million grant to operate as a business accelerator in Oakland County. According to Nessel, allegedly no businesses located to Michigan through this enterprise.

The attorney general also believes that Beydoun repeatedly misrepresented her expenses to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which administered the grant. The defendant was on the MEDC executive committee when she received the grant.

Beydoun is charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony; seven counts of uttering and publishing, a 14-year felony; one count of forgery, a 14-year felony; one count of larceny by conversion, more than $20,000, a 10-year felony; and six counts of larceny by conversion, $1,000 to $20,000, a five-year felony.

Judge James Brady set her bond for $50,000.

“The process by which this grant was proposed, developed, awarded and administered bears practically zero semblance to the traditional grant process, and was only made possible through a system that pairs political cronyism with minimal oversight,” Nessel said.

Since the incident with Global Link International, the state legislature has enacted reforms calling for better oversight and administration to prevent abuse of state dollars.

“The state and each of its agencies must do more to prevent abuses of state funds and to require responsible administration of enhancement grants — regardless of whether their recipients enjoy positions of power, privilege and political connections,” Nessel said.

Beydoun’s attorney of record is Vincent Haisha, partner at Flood Law.

“For the last six months, our firm has attempted to demonstrate the illogical nature of the allegations against Ms. Beydoun to the Michigan Department of Attorney General. Despite those efforts, it is evident that certain parties felt the need to further this very public spectacle in a way that is neither supported by the evidence that we have seen nor the investigative materials we possess,” Haisha said. “As always, we will save our best arguments for the court room and pursue every avenue available for our client.”

Beydoun’s next court appearance is scheduled for a motion hearing and preliminary exam conference at 1:30 p.m. May 20, in 47th District Court.