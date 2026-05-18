Local seminars educate seniors on fraud prevention

By: Mike Koury | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 18, 2026

Seminars sponsored by Shaun Shaya, of Shaya Realty brokered by KW Domain, will educate the local community on current frauds and scams that are targeting seniors. Photo provided by Shaun Shaya

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BIRMINGHAM/BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — The community is invited to several seminars with fraud prevention presentations provided by FBI Detroit Community Outreach. The next upcoming seminar will be held at Birmingham Next at 1 p.m. May 28.

The presentation is sponsored by Shaun Shaya, of Shaya Realty brokered by KW Domain. He said that his work with seniors during life transitions inspired him to hold educational seminars. He noticed that seniors were often turning to him with questions about title fraud and other related topics.

“Once you trust somebody, whether it’s a Realtor or whoever it is in your life, you are open to turning to them for other questions in other areas. But, my expertise was not financial crimes and fraud prevention, and that’s why I found the FBI Detroit Community Outreach to be a really synergistic fit with what my clients needed and bringing their expertise to the table.”

The Federal Law Enforcement Agency (FBI Detroit) will educate seniors on current frauds and scams, helping them identify signs to look out for and preparing them with tips to protect themselves. The program will equip seniors with information on what to do if they or someone they know is victimized by a scam.

“Education is one of the strongest tools that any of us have against scams and financial exploitation, and so the opportunity to hear from those people that are on the front line of it is a tremendous opportunity,” Shaya said.

Next Executive Director Cris Braun believes “It’s important to everybody, mainly because scams and deception is getting so very sophisticated now with technology and AI that it’s very difficult to tell what is real and what is not. And seniors are targets, unfortunately, because they might not be up to speed on some of that technology, and I think people who are trying to take advantage of them know that. The seminar is one way that we can offer some education as to what they might commonly see or hear and how to prevent it, and how to keep their finances protected.”

To register for the Next seminar, visit birminghamnext.org. It is free for members and $5 for guests.

Upcoming local seminars, in addition to the Birmingham Next seminar, will be held May 29 at West Bloomfield Connect, June 4 at Bloomfield Township Senior Services and June 10 at the Royal Oak Senior Center. Registration can be made for the seminars through each organization.