Birmingham hops into spring with new event

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published March 16, 2026

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BIRMINGHAM — The city of Birmingham will host a new event this spring.

Peter Cotton Trail will be a free, family-friendly event that will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, in Booth Park.

“It’s a good time of year, before the season really gets rolling, to bring people into our park system,” Birmingham Parks and Recreation Manager Carrie Laird said.

Peter Cotton Trail will take place in Booth Park, where “the layout allows safe crowd flow and activity spacing,” said Clinise Kirkwood, Birmingham recreation coordinator. Booth Park in Birmingham is located at the southwest corner of North Old Woodward Avenue and Harmon Street.

The event will include a range of activities for the whole family, including an egg trail hunt for kids, an opportunity to meet Peter Cottontail, a kids zone, and local food trucks and vendors. The city is also bringing in The Friendship Factory to have a Build Your Own Furry Best Friend station. Visitors can build a stuffed animal for $15.

“We wanted to have the event centered around hopping into spring. We wanted to use our trail systems for a whimsical springtime trail adventure throughout Booth Park, and we wanted to feature activities, entertainment, food trucks as just a good way to say hello to spring,” Kirkwood said.

Families can follow a guided path with theme stations, each station offering games, crafts, small prizes and more.

“Since we wanted to incorporate the 250th anniversary of America, we’re also going to have some fun facts about our trail systems and our parks intertwined in that egg hunt,” Kirkwood said.

While the city is hoping for nice weather, this is a rain-or-shine event.

“Rain or shine we’ll be out there looking for eggs with goodies inside of them,” Kirkwood said.

Visitors can park in the North Old Woodward municipal parking structure for free for the first two hours. Visitors can also park at a metered space on North Old Woodward Avenue or in Public Parking Lot 6 at 660 N. Old Woodward Ave.

For more information on the Peter Cotton Trail event, visit bhamgov.org/petercottontrail.



