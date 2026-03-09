Fraser plans another marshmallow drop

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published March 9, 2026

FRASER — Fraser will once again host a marshmallow drop this year filled with fun, candy and spring joy.

Fraser Parks and Recreation Director Chris Delmege said the drop has gone on for the last two years. Another city he worked for hosted a similar event and Delmege decided to bring it to Fraser.

It will be held on March 28 at Steffens Park located at 33000 Garfield Road.

There will be three different drop times with different age groups participating in each group. The first one is for children 1-5 at noon. Participants are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m. The second group is for children 6-10 at 12:45 p.m. and participants are asked to arrive no later than 12:15 p.m. The third group is for children up to 15 years old and families with multiple children in multiple age groups at 1:30 p.m. and participants are asked to arrive no later than 1 p.m.

“We have a helicopter that comes and he flies over, and he drops marshmallows from the helicopter,” Delmege said.

Children will be held behind a designated line until they are free to go collect the marshmallows on the ground.

“The thing is it doesn’t matter how many marshmallows they collect,” Delmege said. “If they get none or they get 10, it doesn’t really matter.”

Delmege said five golden eggs will also be on the field. Children then can turn in their marshmallows for a gift bag filled with sweet treats. Delmege said those who collect the golden eggs will get a special prize. In the past, they have had a basket and a bag of candy.

The event is free, and each time slot is limited to 200 participants, coming up to 600 children in total. Fraser residents will be able to sign up first before others from surrounding communities. After the limit is met, there will be a waitlist.

Other features include a petting zoo with horseback rides, face painting and more.

“It’s a great event,” Delmege said. “We also have the bunny who comes, and the bunny will be walking around and taking photos with people.”

Delmege said participants and eventgoers should bring their phones or cameras to take photos with the bunny.

The helicopter is high up, but the pilot won’t drop any marshmallows if any kids are too close to the landing zone. There will also be volunteers to make sure the children don’t cross the line too early.

“If the kids run out there too early or something and the helicopter pilot feels like it’s unsafe to drop the marshmallows then he’ll just do like a loop and come back,” Delmege said.

Delmege is also in contact with the pilot during the drop.

To register, go to the city of Fraser’s website at frasercitymi.gov.