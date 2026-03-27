Upcoming events will hop into Easter, spring

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published March 27, 2026

ROSEVILLE — The public is invited to a few events to celebrate Easter.

Metropolitan Church of the Nazarene, located at 18945 Frazho Road, will hold an Easter family celebration from noon to 2 p.m. March 28. The event is free for families and children of all ages. There will be free food, candy and prizes. For more information, contact Renee Wildermuth at (586) 914-2088.

The Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe have something “eggcellent” planned. Children ages 2 to 10 and their families can hop over to Huron Park at 10 a.m. March 28 for the spring egg hunt. The park is located at 18605 Frazho Road. Participants can hunt for eggs and candy in separate age divisions.

An adaptive area will also be available for all ages. If there is heavy rain, the event will be rescheduled for a weeknight makeup date. Follow RARE’s social media pages for updates on rescheduling.

And RARE hasn’t forgotten our furry friends. A “doggie spring” egg hunt is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. March 28 at the Recreation Authority Park, 18185 Sycamore St. Poochies and their owners can look for eggs while walking the path at the park. Each egg contains a surprise treat. A designated area with spring-themed props will be available for photo opportunities. The event will be canceled in the case of inclement weather. Dogs must be leashed.

Both RARE events are free; registration is not required. For more information, call (586) 445-5480 or visit rare-mi.org.