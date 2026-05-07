Man facing charges for alleged communications with detective posing as 14-year-old girl

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 7, 2026

Juriga

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BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — According to police, while a Kent County detective was conducting an online operation, posing as a 14-year-old girl. a self-described 51-year-old married man from Michigan contacted the supposedly 14-year-old girl.

On Aug. 11, 2025, the Bloomfield Township Police Department’s Investigations Division was contacted by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, which advised Bloomfield Township police of an investigation that might involve a Bloomfield Township resident, according to a Bloomfield Township Police Department press release.

The man, whom police identified as 61-year-old Bloomfield Township resident Duane Juriga, reportedly told the detective posing as a 14-year-old girl that his name was Tom Jones. He reportedly asked how old she was, and the detective posing as the girl said she was 14 years old and asked if that was an issue. He allegedly stated no and they exchanged pictures of themselves.

Juriga allegedly turned the conversation sexual in nature. According to police, he told the detective posing as the girl that she looked sexy and she should “feel sexy.” He allegedly asked her, “What have you done with a guy before?” The detective in character as the girl reportedly asked him, “Do you care that I’m 14, I’m sorry I don’t have much experience.”

The topic of oral sex was part of the conversation, and he told the detective posing as a 14-year-old girl what he would like to do to her, according to police.

Once the suspect was identified by the Kent County detective as Juriga, the Bloomfield Township Police Department took over the investigation. The Police Department said its investigation found that Juriga had been sending messages to the supposedly 14-year-old-girl until Oct. 16, 2025.

On April 24, 2026, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office issued a two-count felony warrant for using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Juriga’s attorney is John Freeman.

“What we’re dealing with right now are merely allegations, and everyone who's accused of a crime is presumed to be innocent, which means that if a jury was asked how to vote right now, each and every member of the jury would have to vote not guilty,” Freeman said. “So, that’s where we start, and we look forward to receiving and analyzing the materials that the prosecutor is required by law to provide us, and based on our analysis, we will proceed to defend the case vigorously in court.”

On April 30, Juriga was arraigned at the 48th District Court by Magistrate Howard Linden. Juriga was issued a $50,000, 10% bond. According to police, Juriga posted $5,000 and was released pending his next court dates on May 11 and May 18.



