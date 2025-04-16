Fire engulfs Southfield’s Plum Hollow Market

A fire broke out in the early hours of April 8 at Plum Hollow Market.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Kathryn Pentiuk | Southfield Sun | Published April 16, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — Southfield Fire Department firefighters responded to a commercial structure fire in the early hours of April 8 at Plum Hollow Market, located at 21999 W. Nine Mile Road.

Plum Hollow Market is a neighborhood grocery store that has served the community for over 50 years.

According to a press release issued by the city of Southfield, on the morning of April 8, firefighters arrived at the scene promptly at 1:09 a.m., three minutes after they were dispatched. Upon arrival, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming out of the front of the structure.

Fire personnel initially attempted an interior attack but had to back out due to the heavy fire conditions.

The Southfield Fire Department received mutual aid from Bloomfield Township, Royal Oak, Birmingham, Ferndale, Madison Heights and West Bloomfield, as well as from Star EMS and a Salvation Army mobile canteen truck.

The fire was contained to the structure of origin and the two attached occupancies suffered only smoke and water damage.

The structure directly behind the building where the fire occurred was unaffected. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

At press time, Antonio Macias, who is the Southfield Fire Department’s acting chief, said that he had nothing more to add to the press release.