Three men charged following shooting

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published April 20, 2026

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BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to gunshots fired April 11. According to police, there are no reported gunshot victims at this time.

On April 11 at approximately 6:17 a.m., the police received several 911 calls reporting gunshots being fired in the 1400 block of East Lincoln Street. Officers arrived quickly, locating shell casings in the area.

Officers determined that a party at a rental home had been advertised through social media. Witnesses reported hearing a verbal altercation followed by multiple gunshots. Numerous suspects fleeing the home were seen through video footage. Bullet holes were found in four residences and two vehicles.

“The Birmingham Police Department is proud of the exceptional work by our officers and detectives in this case, which resulted in the identification, arrest and arraignment of three individuals on 29 felony charges, including assault with intent to murder,” Operations Capt. Ryan Kearney said in an email. “We also want to reassure our community that their safety remains our highest priority. We will continue to work diligently to protect our residents through proactive policing, strong partnerships, and a commitment to public safety.”

According to Kearney, three 18-year-olds were arraigned in 48th District Court. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged the three on numerous felony charges, including assault with attempt to murder.

“The gun violence public health crisis is the leading cause of death among young people,” said McDonald in a press release. “Whatever disagreement led to this incident, it could have been settled without guns and without endangering this neighborhood on an otherwise quiet Saturday morning.”

Jaelin Kenyen Johnson, from Southfield, was arraigned April 14 on 11 felony counts, including assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, discharge firearms in or at a building, dangerous weapon and carry concealed weapons charges. Johnson’s attorney was court-appointed, Matthew Fraiberg, who could not be reached for comment.

Larry Laval Hunter, from Detroit, was arraigned April 14 on nine felony counts, including assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, discharge firearms in or at a building and carry concealed weapons charges.

Hunter’s lawyer, Larry Polk, could not be reached for comment.

On April 15, Malik Jerome Albert Parker, from Detroit, was arraigned on nine felony counts, including assault with intent to murder, felony firearm, discharge firearms in or at a building and carry concealed weapons charges.

His attorney, Elias Muawad said, “What I can tell you is that the magistrate judge felt that the charges were so serious that a high bond was needed, and that I have not reviewed, nor have I received yet, the police report, so I really don’t have a lot of information as to how everybody interacts, Malik and the co-defendants. It’s just one of these things that I just got to wait for the police report. But that’s how the judge felt, that the charges were so serious that she felt that she needed a high bond on him.”

They have a probable cause conference scheduled for April 27 in 48th District Court.