National Onion Ring Day will satisfy cravings June 22

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published June 12, 2026

National Onion Ring Day is June 22, a chance to recognize the golden, crispy treat. Red Robin, pictured, offers “The Towering Onion Rings” on its menu. The Towering Onion Rings” are Red Robin’s most popular appetizer, with about 3.7 million pounds ordered across all U.S. locations each year. Photo provided by Red Robin

Onion rings are always popular at Big Boy restaurants. Photo provided by Big Boy

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METRO DETROIT — Onion ring fanatics, get your tastebuds ready. It’s time for National Onion Ring Day, coming to a platter near you on June 22.

National Onion Ring Day recognizes the crispy, golden appetizer that sometimes takes a back seat to french fries. Whether fried, baked, dredged in breadcrumbs or batter, with or without dipping sauce, there is no wrong way to savor onion rings. Next Monday, they will be the brass “ring” of all finger foods.

Some onion ring connoisseurs have a favorite restaurant that, in their opinion, makes the best onion rings. For Warren resident Wendy Jo Watters, that is the Redcoat Tavern on Woodward Avenue.

“When I get a hankering for onion rings, that’s where I go,” said Watters, who makes the trip to Royal Oak about three times a year to indulge. “It’s a sweeter batter. I like them with ketchup, and I like them hot. I’m willing to pay the upcharge for a good onion ring instead of fries.”

Watters’ love for onion rings dates to her childhood growing up in Tennessee. A family member owned Boyette’s in Tiptonville, Tennessee, known for its catfish, country ham and onion rings. Watters owns a catering business and had plenty of practice perfecting onion rings when she worked at Shoney’s, headquartered in Nashville.

“I have onion ring stories for days. For onion rings to be really good, the onion has got to be dry. You want the batter to cling to it. Dry your onions out and separate them,” she said. “When you cut the onion, it weeps because it’s wet.”

Participating Big Boy restaurants will get into the spirit of Onion Ring Day June 22. Patrons who order any Slim Jim menu purchase will receive a free onion ring upgrade. Not every Big Boy will participate; to see which locations are taking part in the special, go to BigBoy.com.

Frank Alessandrini, Big Boy vice president of operations, said the chain sells “a ton” of onion rings all year long.

“They’re delicious. They’re deep fried to a golden brown. You can enjoy them as an appetizer or a stand-alone,” he said. “People order the Big Boy (hamburger) that comes with french fries or upgrade to onion rings. Just come in and enjoy some onion rings with us.”

While some prefer plain onion rings, others go all out with a variety of dipping sauces, some sweet, some with a spicy kick, or even just vinegar. Big Boy’s two most popular are the restaurant’s signature sauce and the zesty flavor sauce, both made right at the Big Boy Commissary at 10 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.

A familiar ring

The Eastside Community Chamber is taking National Onion Ring Day seriously. The nonprofit organization will host its next “After 5 Mixer” from 5 to 6:30 p.m. June 22 at Red Robin, 32051 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville.

Attendees will pay for their own dinner and drinks. While many chamber members will attend, the event is open to the public. Chamber Events Coordinator Director Sandra Maki planned several games including an onion ring toss, word scramble and bowling game. To register, send an email to events@eastsidecommunitychamber.org. Put “onion ring” in the subject line.

Red Robin, a nationwide chain, offers “The Towering Onion Rings.” It is stacked vertically in a tall tower presentation, rather than a basket, and can be ordered as an appetizer or as a side upgrade. The presentation is trademarked. “The Towering Onion Rings” are Red Robin’s most popular appetizer, with about 3.7 million pounds ordered across all U.S. locations each year.

“‘The Towering Onion Rings’ stand out because they combine fresh, thick-cut onions, a crispy seasoned batter, and our signature seasoning salt, then are stacked 13 rings high for a presentation that’s as memorable as the flavor,” according to a Red Robin spokesperson. “Served with Red Robin’s fan-favorite Campfire Mayo and house-made ranch, they deliver the perfect balance of crunch, bold seasoning and shareable fun that sets them apart from typical restaurant onion rings.”

Depending on which website you browse, it’s hard to say when and where the onion ring originated. The website nationaldaycalendar.com insists the first onion ring recipe appeared in John Mollard’s 1802 cookbook, “The Art of Cookery Made Easy and Refined.”

The website nationaltoday.com states the Texas-based restaurant chain Kirby’s Pig Stand claims it played a big part in onion rings’ creation, and A&W Restaurants helped them reach widespread popularity.

While her two children were growing up, local romance author Tara Eldana made onion rings for her family with a recipe she found in a cookbook. She still remembers all the steps, which called for cutting the onions into quarter-inch rings, soaking them in a combination of one cup of water and one cup of milk. Eldana then dipped the onions in the batter and used a fork or skewer to let the excess batter drip off the onion.

“Here comes the fun and the mess. Then you drop them in the oil, fry them until they are brown and dry them on paper towel,” the Shelby Township resident said. “I used to make them quite often. There was nothing like them. They tasted great. It was a labor of love. You have to love the person you’re making them for and love onion rings.”

Do you have a favorite place that serves up onion rings? If so, find this story on C & G Newspapers’ Facebook page and leave a comment.