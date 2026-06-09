Throwing it back to the 1860s in Franklin

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 9, 2026

The Franklin Base Ball Club at a game on Memorial Day. Photo provided by the Franklin Base Ball Club

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FRANKLIN — Franklin is going back in time in the world of baseball.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, the village will host “A Gentleman’s Game” as the Franklin Base Ball Club plays the Wyandotte Stars on the grassy village green in a 1860’s game of baseball.

Attendees will notice that modern baseball is different than the vintage game the teams will be playing June 27. Ann Lamott, from the Franklin Historical Society, outlined some of the differences.

They do not play with baseball mitts, so catchers are replaced often. The pitcher is called the hurler and throws underhanded, and the batter is called the striker. They never play on Sundays. Games were also always held on a grassy area and not a baseball diamond.

“It was a gentleman’s game. They were very kind to each other. They didn’t swear. They didn’t cheat or argue with each other. It was just kind of a fun time,” Lamott said.

Jonathan Lezotte plays for and handles the scheduling for the Franklin Base Ball Club. Though baseball is now spelled as one word, Lezotte said they break it up into two words as a nod to how it used to be spelled. The Franklin Base Ball Club plays by the rules of 1867.

“I instantly just fell in love with it the first time I played,” Lezotte said. “If you have a background playing baseball or slow pitch softball, or whatever it is, and you start playing this, it’s very easy just to fall in love with the way the game is, the camaraderie. While we want to win games, we’re not overly competitive to where we’re being rude to each other, and it’s a fun atmosphere to be around.”

Before the game, a manager comes out and introduces the team. Each player has their own unique nickname. Lezotte’s is “Nugget.”

The Peace Jubilee Civil War Band will play between innings.

This is the village’s second year holding this historical baseball game. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and watch the game. There will be hot dogs, chips and drinks available for purchase.