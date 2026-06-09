Bloomfield Township Police Department hosts ‘Jewelry Heist Mystery Game’

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 9, 2026

The Bloomfield Township Police Department is seeking community participation in its “Jewelry Heist Mystery Game” on Facebook and Instagram. Photo provided by the Bloomfield Township Police Department

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BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — In the coming weeks, the Bloomfield Township Police Department will be posting about a jewelry heist where five pieces of jewelry are stolen from Fredrick Jewelers.

Except, none of it is real.

As a way to engage with the community through social media, the township will be running “Jewelry Heist Mystery Game” on Facebook and Instagram. Heather Glowacz came up with this idea, inspired by the Amelia Street Pizza’s Instagram page @ameliastpizzaco. Through the account, the owner would post “pizza drops,” where he would randomly make pizzas that would sell out quickly. He eventually started making and hiding giant cookies around Royal Oak. This high level of community participation is what Glowacz is striving for.

Starting the weekend of June 19, the Jewelry Heist Mystery Game will officially kick off. A total of five pieces of jewelry will be hidden around the township at different times, and the Bloomfield Township Police Department will post riddles to help the community find it. Though the jewelry is not real jewelry from Fredrick Jewelers, winners will receive prizes — including a $500 gift card.

“One piece will be one day, and then once that’s found, that’s done,” Glowacz said. “You’ll have to wait until the next drop for the next piece.”

Glowacz said drops will be at all times of the day — sometimes in the middle of the night to make sure everyone has a fair shot. She said the intent of this game is to interact with the community in a lighthearted way and encourage people to visit places in the community they might not normally go to.

“Police are people too, and everyone likes little mystery games,” Glowacz said. “I think it’s just fun to do things in a different way.”

Angela Spierling, part of the sales staff at Fredrick Jewelers, said it’s great to be involved with it, “because although we’ve been in this community for many, many, many years, a lot of local people still don’t know about us, and when they come in, they’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’ve lived in this area for 29 years, and I’ve never been inside here,’ or ‘I never knew you were here,’ and they come in and they’re amazed by this store being here and what we have in it.”

Follow Bloomfield Township at Bloomfield Township Police Department on Facebook and @bloomfieldtwppd on Instagram.