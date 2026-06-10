The Friday Five — June 11-14

C&G Newspapers | Published June 10, 2026

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1. Venardos Circus

June 11-14 • Novi

See acrobats, aerialists, hand balancers, jugglers and comedians put own spin — some literally — on Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland," 7 p.m. June 11-12, 11 a.m., 2 and 5 p.m. June 13, and 2 and 5 p.m. June 14 (doors open 1 hour before each performance), Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk, 44175 W. 12 Mile Road, continues on select dates and times June 17-21, venardoscircus.com

Read more: Venardos Circus to bring ‘Alice in Wonderland’ to life

2. Eastpointe Cruisin' Gratiot

June 13 • Eastpointe

Watch vehicles drive up and down M-3 between Eight Mile and 10 Mile roads starting at 10 a.m., also car show, live music, DJ “Meltdown” at WCSX booth, food drive, gas card giveaway, merchandise, food vendors and trophies from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. at Eastpointe High School, 15501 Couzens Ave., and merchandise and DJ “Screamin’ Scott” at WRIF booth from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. at Cloverleaf Bar and Restaurant, 24443 Gratiot Ave., plus car shows, live music, food drives, gas card giveaways, merchandise and trophies prior to main event from 4-8 p.m. June 11 at Villa Restaurant and Pizzeria, 21311 Gratiot Ave., and 3-8 p.m. June 12 at Cloverleaf, cruisin-gratiot.com

Read more: Eastpointe’s Cruisin’ Gratiot drives into town June 9-13



Related:



Cruisin’ to the Beach car show

Also food trucks, live music by Motor City Geezers, raffle baskets, 50-50, and trophies and awards, benefits Healing Choices (provides advocacy, help, donations and more to survivors of domestic violence), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 14, Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway in Harrison Township, Facebook

Read more: Charity car show to bring awareness to domestic violence



For more cruises and car shows around metro Detroit, along with stories about cool vehicles and their owners, check out our CarBuffs page, sponsored by B & B Collision in Royal Oak, at candgnews.com/CarBuffs

3. Opa Fest

June 12-14 • Troy

Features marketplace, folk dancing, live entertainment by Enigma Detroit, play area for kids, Iron Chef contest, cooking demonstrations, authentic Greek cuisine and spirits, and raffles, 4-11 p.m. June 12-13 and 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. June 14, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 760 W. Wattles Road in Troy, stnicholastroy.org

Read more: Volunteers prepare treats for upcoming Opa Fest

4. Berkley Art Bash

June 13 • Berkley

Check out handmare wares from 180-plus artists and makers, held along 12 Mile Road between Coolidge Highway and Greenfield Road, also kids tent with free activities, 12 Mile between Robina and Griffith avenues, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., berkleyartbash.com

Read more: Berkley Art Bash brings in artists for 24th year

5. Makers' Market

June 13 • Rochester

Artisinal open-air vendor show offers chance to see and purchase handmade goods by local small businesses and meet creators and learn about their craft, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., also music by Bob Genter from 10 a.m.-noon, Bill Russell from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and Jim Hines from 3-5 p.m., held along West Fourth Street in downtown area, downtownrochestermi.com/makers-market

Read more: Makers’ Market returns to downtown Rochester

Bonus: Free state park visits, fishing and ORV riding

June 13-14 • Statewide

"Three Free" Weekend includes no-cost entry to Michigan’s 103 state parks and 1,000-plus state-managed boating access sites, fishing for all in-season species without license, and off-road vehicle riding along 4,000 miles of designated routes and trails and state’s six scramble areas without ORV license or trail permit, michigan.gov/dnr

For more events, visit our Community Calendar at candgnews.com/calendar. To upload your own events for free, create an account at login.cityspark.com.