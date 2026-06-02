Grosse Pointe Theatre’s ‘Cinderella’ to bring stage magic to Schaap Center

Britta Peele-Spitzer and Alex Quinlan play Ella/Cinderella and Prince Topher in Grosse Pointe Theatre’s production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, “Cinderella.”

Photo by Moni Valentine, provided by Grosse Pointe Theatre

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published June 2, 2026

The “Cinderella” ensemble rehearses a scene from the show at Grosse Pointe Theatre. Photo by Moni Valentine, provided by Grosse Pointe Theatre

GROSSE POINTE PARK — It’s a story fit for a fairytale: Just in time for Grosse Pointe Theatre’s season-ending production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical “Cinderella,” the A. Paul and Carol C. Schaap Center for the Arts in Grosse Pointe Park is ready to host it.

The 2013 Broadway adaption by Douglas Carter Beane will be staged June 5 to 21 at the Schaap Center.

“The fact that we get to do this in a state-of-the-art theater is wonderful,” said Pam Montgomery, of Grosse Pointe Farms, who plays Madame, the evil stepmother.

It’s especially great news for director Tim Higgins, of Royal Oak, who designed the lavish production specifically for the spacious new venue, which has the technical equipment to bring its magical moments to life.

Higgins was certain the theater would open in time — despite construction delays that postponed the opening last year.

“Paul Schaap was here multiple times, and he said, ‘We are doing ‘Cinderella,’” Higgins said, calling Schaap and the center’s personnel great collaborators.

“I’m confident we will meet the moment … with the inaugural production at the Schaap Center,” Higgins said of the lavish show, which will close out GPT’s 2025-2026 season.

Carrie Royce Fisk, of Grosse Pointe Woods, is making her return to GPT’s main stage after a 22-year absence; she’s bringing an expressive quality and comedic timing to the character of Marie/Fairy Godmother. Fisk played the title heroine while she was a student at Brownell Middle School in Grosse Pointe Farms, but she said that was an older version of the fairytale.

“That was fun because I was in seventh grade and I got to wear a pretty dress,” Fisk said. “But it was not the most intense dramatic experience of my theater career.”

Fisk, who formerly lived in New York City, said a cousin visited her in 2013 and wanted to see the new version of “Cinderella” on Broadway because she was a big Brandy fan and the pop singer was in the show. Fisk didn’t expect much but said she was “blown away” by this version of the show, the same one GPT is now staging.

“I’ve been impressed by this show ever since,” Fisk said.

Britta Peele-Spitzer, of Grosse Pointe Park, plays Ella/Cinderella.

“To be honest, I feel like I haven’t played this kind of ingenue in a really long time,” Peele-Spitzer said. “I wanted to challenge myself. I think it’s a lot of girls’ dreams (to play Cinderella). … I knew it was a beautiful show. It doesn’t come around that often to perform a show of this magnitude.”

Cinderella’s suitor, Prince Topher, is played by Alex Quinlan, of Royal Oak, whose wife, Kristin Pagels Quinlan, plays Gabrielle, one of Madame’s daughters.

“I wasn’t going to audition … but then my wife listened to the soundtrack,” Quinlan said.

He said he and his wife watched the Broadway version of the show, which convinced him to try out.

“It’s very funny and quirky,” Quinlan said.

The characters are more multidimensional in this retelling of the classic story.

“Unlike some versions of the story, the villains have some dimension to them,” Fisk said.

The cast also includes F. Scott Davis, of Royal Oak, as Sebastian; Jessica Graber, of Berkley, as Charolotte; Daniel Walleman, of Washington Township, as Jean-Michel; and Branden Omoregie, of Farmington Hills, as Lord Pinkleton.

The ensemble consists of Gavin Bethell, of Grosse Pointe City; Anna Christinidis, of Detroit; Erica Clarke, of Clarkston; Dakota Dalton, of Troy; Joshua Dubach, of Macomb Township; Grace Gillanders, of Warren; Haylee Graham, of Sterling Heights; Lillian Groth, of St. Clair Shores; Emma Hudgins, of Sterling Heights; Michael Kieliszewski, of Shelby Township; Macklan “Mack” Kohler, of Grosse Pointe Woods; Adam Kosznicki, of St. Clair Shores; Jessey Laba, of West Bloomfield; Brigid Lally, of Birmingham; Lauren Leach, of Grosse Pointe Farms; Kristina Kamm Mardlin, of Grosse Pointe Farms; Evan Provenzano, of Grosse Pointe Woods; Rebekah Ryan, of Troy; Olivia Skierski, of Clinton Township; and Katie Trupiano, of Grosse Pointe Woods.

The voices are as memorable as the songs, which include “In My Own Little Corner” and “Impossible/It’s Possible.” Higgins said his entire cast has risen to the occasion.

While the basic story remains the classic fairytale — complete with gorgeous ballgowns and set pieces that hearken to an unnamed past era — this production comes with a few updates.

“It’s not the Cinderella that some of us grew up on,” said GPT member Patricia Ellis, of Grosse Pointe City. “I really think that it’s one that people can relate to more because it’s human.”

Others agreed.

“There is a great deal of humor and cleverness in the lines,” Montgomery said. “And Cinderella isn’t just this (cowed) young girl. She’s got some spunk and backbone.”

This Cinderella has dreams, courage and more agency than the Cinderella of the past.

“She is not just this damsel in distress,” Higgins said.

Higgins said Beane retains the spirit of the story but adds a few new characters and some modern attributes.

“There are some plot twists … (that) are very clever,” Higgins said.

While the show is certainly family-friendly, it’s designed to appeal to all ages.

“It’s a little more grown up,” Fisk said. “It’s not for kids only.”

And while people might think they know this story, this version comes with a few surprises.

“There will be a buzz at intermission unlike any other buzz people have ever experienced,” Higgins said.

The Schaap Center is located at 15001 E. Jefferson Ave. in Grosse Pointe Park, next to Grosse Pointe Park City Hall. Valet parking will be available for a fee. For tickets or more information, visit gpt.org or call (313) 881-4004.