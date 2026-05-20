Junefest to bring fun in the sun

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published May 20, 2026

Junefest in Downtown St. Clair Shores is back with all the fun and activities eventgoers love. Photo provided by Angela Washington

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Junefest approaches. It’s time to support local businesses and crafters and have fun in the sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 6.

Gloria Kinne, owner of Circare and a member of the city’s Junefest Committee, said it’s always the first Saturday in June. The festival is over 30 years old.

Classics such as the petting zoo are back and widely liked by many who attend the festival. Kinne also said there will also be a trackless train, inflatables, a craft fair and much more.

“Which looks like it’s going to be a really good one this year,” Kinne said about the craft fair. “I’ve been really pleased with some of the vendors that have applied.”

A putt putt course, clowns, dance performances and more will be available for eventgoers to enjoy. Kinne said this year they will have a dunk tank, and they are still looking for volunteers to participate in it.

This event is not followed by a social district. Those are on the second and fourth Saturday in June. Kinne said they thought about moving the event, but the downtown area wanted to distinguish Junefest from the social district gatherings.

“Social districts are wonderful, don’t get me wrong,” Kinne said. “And I do stay open for a while for most of them.”

She said the social districts are geared toward an adult crowd and Junefest is specifically a family event.

“Yes, we have wonderful things for the adults to enjoy, but it’s more focused towards families and young kids,” Kinne said.

Kinne said they will have a lip sync contest on the stage this year.

Amy O’Brien-Kravitz, a sales manager at Roy O’Brien Ford, said the event is a wonderful opportunity for St. Clair Shores residents and families to enjoy a downtown street fair. She said people have had a great time in the past.

“That’s why we bring it back bigger and better every year,” O’Brien-Kravitz said.

She said it is one of her favorite events of the year.

“Everything from the petting zoo to the craft vendors to the sidewalk sales,” O’Brien-Kravitz said. “It’s just a lot of fun for the families.”

No alcohol is allowed outside during this event. All of the businesses will be open as well and some will offer specials for the day.

“It’s a time for the public, for the community, to come down, walk the area, see all the businesses that we have,” Kinne said.

Kinne also said this is a way for the downtown area to give back to the community.

Downtown St. Clair Shores is located along Greater Mack Avenue from Nine Mile Road south to the Nine Mack Drive and Cavalier Drive intersection.