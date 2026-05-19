Grosse Pointe Park Farmers Market growing in its third year

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published May 19, 2026

Fresh produce, flowers, seasonings and more are among the items customers will find at the Park Farmers Market this year in Grosse Pointe Park. The market is open Saturday mornings starting June 6. Photo provided by the Park Farmers Market

GROSSE POINTE PARK — An expanded Park Farmers Market will bring fresh food and family fun to the city’s Kercheval Avenue business district this summer.

Justine Schneider, a Park resident and one of the co-founders of the Park Farmers Market the board vice president, announced that the market will run for more weeks this year. Instead of being open from mid-June to mid-September, this year, she said they’ll be opening on the first Saturday in June — June 6 — and running until the last Saturday in September, Sept. 26. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are entering our third season,” Schneider said during a May 11 Park City Council meeting. “We’re very, very excited.”

The market will retain its location on the southeast corner of Kercheval Avenue and Lakepointe Street, behind the Corewell Health building.

“We love that location,” Schneider said. “We’ve come to love the walkability to the businesses.”

She said they will offer live music and children’s activities every Saturday, as they have in the past.

“We’re very excited,” Mayor Michele Hodges told Schneider. “Thank you so much for all that you’re doing.”

At press time, Schneider said they already had 31 vendors signed on, with more likely to be added in the coming weeks. Vendors offer staples like fresh bread and produce, among other items.

As a food-focused market, they don’t charge produce vendors and growers a fee for a booth, although Schneider said standard market fees apply to vendors not in those categories.

“That’s been a really great way to attract growers,” she said.

Some vendors have storefronts in the Pointes and some are smaller vendors, Schneider said.

“We have a lot of local businesses, local growers,” said Schneider, noting that vendors are now seeking them out.

City Councilman Tim Kolar — a staunch supporter of the market — said it’s great for the city and its residents and visitors.

“It brings all of the local businesses, farmers (and) crafters to a central area,” Kolar said after the meeting.

The market — which started in 2024 — was created as a nonprofit. Schneider said everyone on the market’s board is a volunteer.

“We rely on donations, big and small,” Schneider said.

Donations and sponsors cover costs associated with running the market, including renting portable restrooms, paying for music and some children’s activities, and purchasing chairs and tables where people who spend more time at the market can take a break or enjoy some of the food offered by local food trucks. Schneider said market organizers also need space to store tables and chairs when not in use. They’re also still acquiring basic supplies like tents for music, children’s activities and market organizers, who operate their own stand and sell market-related merchandise.

Because they have a larger board this year, they were able to expand the number of weeks that the market will be operating. Board members assist at each market day, even picking up trash.

As part of its lease agreement to use a city-owned parking lot for the market, the city allows market organizers to dispose of their garbage in a commercial trash receptacle.

“We have a great partnership with the city,” Schneider said.

Most farmers markets are run by cities — Grosse Pointe Park’s former farmers market was operated this way, using a hired market manager — so Schneider said city leaders are happy to have volunteers who can offer this service rather than having to find limited tax dollars to cover the cost.

Sponsors are also critical to the market. A number of local businesses and others had already agreed to be sponsors at press time.

“We are still adding sponsors,” Schneider said. “We have some big goals for this season.”

One of their big goals, she said, is increasing traffic and awareness. Even though this is the market’s third year, Schneider said many people in the area still don’t know about them, or don’t realize the market operates each week.

The market is open rain or shine, so attendees should dress accordingly. For more information about the market or to become a sponsor, visit its website at parkfarmers market.com.