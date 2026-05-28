Ferndale Skate Jam to return June 6

Sydney Sarotte, of Beverly Hills, participates in Ferndale’s Skate Jam at Geary Park on June 7, 2025.

File photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 28, 2026

FERNDALE — Ferndale Parks and Recreation will be hosting its annual Geary Park Skate Jam from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Geary Park, 1198 Earle Blvd.

Children ages 4-17 and adults can compete in skateboarding, BMX and scootering categories. There also will be a DJ, vendors and bounce houses on-site for other activities.

“Whether you’re a participant looking to showcase your talents or a spectator eager to witness action-packed competitions, Geary Park Skate Jam promises an afternoon of adrenaline-fueled excitement and sportsmanship,” the event listing states.

To enter any of the contests, which cost $10, visit app.amilia.com/store/en/1201-livernois/shop/programs.



