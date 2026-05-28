Sydney Sarotte, of Beverly Hills, participates in Ferndale’s Skate Jam at Geary Park on June 7, 2025.

Sydney Sarotte, of Beverly Hills, participates in Ferndale’s Skate Jam at Geary Park on June 7, 2025.

File photo by Erin Sanchez

Ferndale Skate Jam to return June 6

By: Mike Koury | Woodward Talk | Published May 28, 2026

FERNDALE —  Ferndale Parks and Recreation will be hosting its annual Geary Park Skate Jam from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Geary Park, 1198 Earle Blvd.

Children ages 4-17 and adults can compete in skateboarding, BMX and scootering categories. There also will be a DJ, vendors and bounce houses on-site for other activities.

“Whether you’re a participant looking to showcase your talents or a spectator eager to witness action-packed competitions, Geary Park Skate Jam promises an afternoon of adrenaline-fueled excitement and sportsmanship,” the event listing states.

To enter any of the contests, which cost $10, visit app.amilia.com/store/en/1201-livernois/shop/programs.


 