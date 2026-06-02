Beverly Hills Concerts in the Park series to include four concerts this year

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 2, 2026

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BEVERLY HILLS — Beverly Hills Concerts in the Park will be bringing the surrounding community together with live music and food this summer.

Audiences can expect to see acts new and old to the series. Usually, the series includes three concerts. However, this year there will be a fourth.

Carissa Brown, village clerk, said the Parks and Recreation Board considered community feedback when building the lineup for the season.

“They liked one of the bands a lot, so they couldn’t pick between the four, so they added an additional concert,” Brown said.

The lineup

The first concert of the year will feature Harmonized Steel on Friday, June 5. This is the first time the classic rock band has performed at Beverly Hills Concerts in the Park.

On June 26, Northgate Drive will perform at the park. Mervak will be playing alongside his wife and father-in-law. Mervak has performed every year at Beverly Hills Concerts in the Park and helped reboot the series.

“(I was) willing to help out in any way I could and was proud to be asked to sort of start such a lovely community event that has grown into a wonderful thing,” Mervak said.

Northgate Drive performs a variety of genres, such as jazz, classic rock ‘n’ roll, folk and more.

During the show, Mervak’s daughter’s band, Smeap, will perform a song. The band is made up of kids 8 to 10 years old. The band name is an acronym that they made up for the names of the kids in the band: Stephanie, Maeve, Emory, Ada and Pierce.

Cliff Erikson will perform at the park July 17. Erikson is an acoustic musician who sings and plays the 12-string acoustic guitar.

The final show of the series will be on Aug. 14 with The Hood, a metro Detroit band known for upbeat tunes.

See a show

All concerts will be held at 7 p.m. at Beverly Park, 18801 Beverly Road. There will be food trucks at the concerts. The 2026 sponsor is Jim Shaffer and Associates Realtors.

“It definitely brings all the people together, and it’s just another way for people to come to our little community and find out what Beverly Hills has,” Brown said.