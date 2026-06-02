Fundraiser honors past advocate program employee

From the left, Brenda Baker-Mbacke’, Chris Bieszczad and Michelle Watson at last year’s event.

Photo provided by Care House of Oakland County

By: Mary Genson | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published June 2, 2026

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BIRMINGHAM — Care House of Oakland County, 44765 Woodward Ave. in Pontiac, is holding an event that highlights the Court Appointed Special Advocate program.

Blythe Tyler, the president and CEO of Care House, said, “This is our 25th year of CASA in Oakland County, and so we really wanted to highlight it, make sure people knew and understood what CASA is and why it makes such a tremendous impact on children who experience the foster care system.”

CASA volunteers are trained court-appointed advocates for children in foster care. They are assigned to report to the court on behalf of a child who has been a victim of abuse or neglect.

The annual “A Voice for Every Child” event will take place 6-9 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Zana, 210 S. Old Woodward Ave. in Birmingham. This year, the event is dedicated to Chris Bieszczad, a case manager for the court-appointed special advocates who passed away in July 2025.

Brenda Baker-Mbacke’, CASA director at Care House of Oakland County, said Bieszczad “had a beautiful heart and beautiful soul. He was funny. He was focused on children and families, and understanding the need to look out for children’s best interest, which is really the catalyst for our program — even though we work with the family as well on certain cases, our focus is the child.”

Baker-Mbacke’ added that Bieszczad was also a girl dad and “a phenomenal husband.”

They will honor Bieszczad with the Chuck Ludwig Award. This is named after the originator and founder of CASA in Oakland County.

“This award is reserved for our very best and brightest, the people that are most passionate about CASA, and more importantly, what CASA can do to help kids who are in the foster care system,” Tyler said.

“A Voice for Every Child” is a fundraising event with music, food and drinks. Tyler and Baker-Mbacke’ said it is always a fun night for everyone at the event.

For more information on Care House of Oakland County, CASA and the event, visit Carehouse.org.