Art on the Grand returns for 17th season

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published May 29, 2026

A vivid painting by Joe Cilluffo, one of the artists participating in this year’s Art on the Grand, June 6-7 in downtown Farmington. Image provided by the city of Farmington Hills

A ballgame at Comerica Park, as depicted by Hannah Elaine. Image provided by the city of Farmington Hills

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FARMINGTON/FARMINGTON HILLS — For art enthusiasts, Art on the Grand is a sure sign summer is here.

The annual event, now in its 17th year, will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7. The venue is historic downtown Farmington, all along Grand River Avenue from Grove Street to Farmington Road.

The award-winning show attracts nearly 50,000 visitors each year and is presented by Farmington Hills’ cultural arts division, in partnership with the Farmington Downtown Development Authority.

“Art on the Grand is the perfect way to kick off summer,” said Rachel Timlin, the supervisor for Farmington Hills’ cultural arts division. “With Downtown Farmington recently earning the 2026 Great American Main Street Award, this is the perfect time to experience the energy, creativity and charm that make this community so special.”

This year’s show will feature more than 100 artists displaying a plethora of artistic pieces, including paintings, photography, jewelry, sculptures, wearable art, woodwork, printmaking, ceramics and more. The family-friendly event includes the KidZone, featuring art workshops facilitated by the Detroit Institute of Arts.

The Kids Art Alley features nearly 50 young artists, from grade 5-12, selling their original pieces in the Huntington Bank parking lot.

The city of Farmington Hills has the largest dedicated municipal cultural arts division in the state, according to the city. Classes, creative programming, performances and events are offered year-round.

“I wouldn’t miss it,” said Marie Smith, of Bloomfield Hills, who attends the fair each year.

For more information visit artonthegrand.com and follow Art on the Grand on Facebook and Instagram.