Suspect in disappearance of Warren mother arraigned in circuit court

Deandre Booker stands in the jury box of 39th District Court Judge Joseph Boedeker’s courtroom at the start of an exam hearing Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published January 23, 2026

ROSEVILLE — The suspect in the disappearance of a Warren mother has been arraigned in circuit court.

Deandre Booker, 33, of Roseville, was arraigned Jan. 22 in the Macomb County Circuit Court by Judge Joseph Toia.

Booker, the ex-boyfriend of Ashley Elkins, is facing a first-degree murder charge, as well as several other charges, following the disappearance of Elkins, a mother of two and Warren hairstylist, who has been missing since Jan. 2, 2025.

Booker was ordered to the Macomb County Circuit Court following a preliminary exam hearing that lasted several days. During the exam, attorneys heard testimony from multiple witnesses, including family members of Elkins.

Roseville police officers also presented evidence, including a bullet, clump of hair and earring found in the drain of Booker’s apartment’s shower, and blood in a nearby dumpster. A Roseville police detective also described several Google searches Booker made on his iPhone, including searches for a 9 mm silencer in Roseville, shooting a gun through a pillow, whether or not a phone can be tracked when it is off, what happens to trash, and “telling God I want to kill someone.”

During his Jan. 22 arraignment, Booker stood mute and the court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. He is facing one count of first-degree premeditated murder, a felony punishable by life without parole; tampering with evidence and disinterment or mutilation of a dead body, both 10-year felonies; concealing the death of an individual, a five-year felony; and, from a related case, lying to a police officer in a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony.

“With today’s circuit court arraignment, the case is now moving forward to trial,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a prepared statement. “We remain committed to pursuing the facts and holding the defendant accountable through the legal process, as we continue working toward justice for the victim and her family.”

Booker’s attorney, Robbie Lang, could not be reached for comment before press time.