Suspect arrested in Eastpointe hit-and-run crash

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 5, 2026

EASTPOINTE — Police have identified the person they believe is responsible in a recent hit-and-run crash that left a woman hospitalized with severe injuries.

Jelnar Kaddoura, 32, of Dearborn Heights, was arraigned before Magistrate Mark Makoski in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court Jan. 29.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged her with failure to stop at an accident scene causing serious impairment — a five-year felony — and failure to report an accident, a 90-day misdemeanor.

Kaddoura’s bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety only. Should she post the bond, she is also required to wear a GPS tether and to stay on the Soberlink remote alcohol monitoring system, and she faces driving restrictions.

At press time, her attorney, Camilla Barkovic, had not replied to a request for comment.

The original incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. Jan. 13, when officers were dispatched to the area of Eight Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue to investigate a hit-and-run crash.

The victim, an 18-year-old Detroit resident, was found lying in the middle of westbound Eight Mile Road, unable to move. She was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, witnesses at the scene told investigators that the victim had been struck by a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that was last seen fleeing westbound on Eight Mile Road.

“It is extremely important to remain at the scene of the accident and contact law enforcement as soon as possible. It’s a crime to leave the scene of an accident, even if the driver that fled is not at fault,” Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish said.

“The driver should call 911 immediately. Sometimes, the life can be saved if help arrives immediately,” he said. “It is also important for all involved parties to provide their side of the story. The person who leaves the scene often forfeits this privilege.”