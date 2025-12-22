Southfield police report teen returned home safely

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published December 22, 2025

Taron Smith

SOUTHFIELD – Thirteen-year-old Taron Smith, who had been reported missing on Dec. 19, has returned home safely, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Deputy Chief Aaron K. Huguley said officers made contact with Taron’s mother on Dec. 20 and found that Taron had returned home.

Taron was initially reported missing at around 1 p.m. Dec. 19, with his last known location being in the area of 12 Mile Road and Northwestern Highway. Huguley said Taron had left after a disagreement with his aunt.



