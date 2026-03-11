Southfield police give out 300 books, 85 gunlocks so far as 2 giveaways remain

From left, Southfield police officer Tim Simon, Sgt. Larry Tomasino and Cpl. Steve Hendricks give out books and gunlocks to shoppers in the Southfield Meijer as part of the Southfield Police Department’s annual Badges & Books event on March 10.

Photos by Patrica O'Blenes

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 11, 2026

Tomasino, Simon and Hendricks hand out gently used children's books in conjunction with Reading Month on March 10 at Meijer on Telegraph Road..

SOUTHFIELD — The Police Department is halfway through the four dates of its Badges & Books initiative, and so far it has given out approximately 300 gently used books and 85 new gunlocks to community members.

Badges & Books is a giveaway put on each year by the Southfield Police Department as a way to celebrate Reading Month in March. The Southfield Police Department, in partnership with the Southfield Public Library, Friends of the Southfield Public Library and Meijer, has done the giveaway for approximately six years. It takes place at the Meijer at 12 Mile and Telegraph roads.

With every book given away, recipients also were given a sticker depicting a Southfield police badge.

Sgt. Lawrence Tomasino said the event is a way to engage with the community. He said people have often struck up conversations with officers at the giveaways.

“It’s easy to break the ice with free books,” he said.

Cpl. Steven Hendricks said that the event is possible due to the good working relationship the Police Department has with Meijer. This is not the only event the Police Department does with the store, as it also conducts the annual Shop with a Hero event at Meijer each December.

Hendricks said Badges & Books also provides the benefit of store security.

“It gives us a presence in Meijer and may deter any theft from happening,” he said.

Lezlee Greene was at Meijer with her son, and they took home three books from the police: “Beauty and the Beast,” “Franklin Fibs” and “Animal Mothers.”

Greene said she thinks it is a great thing that the Police Department is doing.

"It's promoting reading, and it’s promoting safety with the gunlocks,” she said. “Reading is fundamental.”

Four Badges & Books events were planned for March. The first two took place on March 7 and March 10. The next ones will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on both March 18 and 27 at the Meijer located at 28800 Telegraph Road in Southfield.



