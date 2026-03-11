Southfield police request public’s assistance in locating missing man

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 11, 2026

Toney

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating 26-year-old Jonathan Toney, who allegedly is missing voluntarily.

Toney was last seen at approximately 9 a.m. on March 11. He is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 350 pounds. A description of Toney’s clothing was not available, according to law enforcement.

Anyone with information regarding Toney’s location is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



