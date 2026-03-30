Southfield police request assistance in locating missing teen

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 30, 2026

Jailynn Johnson, 18, was last seen on March 29, according to the Southfield Police Department. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Jailynn Johnson.

She was last seen on March 29 in Southfield. Johnson is a white female with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a tan shirt, and red and black plaid pajama pants.

She was also last seen with a brown and white pitbull named Remi.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s location is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



