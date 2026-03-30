Southfield police request assistance in locating missing teen

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published March 30, 2026

Jailynn Johnson, 18, was last seen on March 29, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Jailynn Johnson, 18, was last seen on March 29, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Jailynn Johnson.

She was last seen on March 29 in Southfield. Johnson is a white female with black hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a tan shirt, and red and black plaid pajama pants.

She was also last seen with a brown and white pitbull named Remi.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s location is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.


 

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