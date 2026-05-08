Warren judge could face charges outside of county after crash

John Chmura has been a judge in Warren’s 37th District Court since 1996. He last ran unopposed for a six-year term in 2024.

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By: Gary Winkelman | C&G Newspapers | Published May 8, 2026

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MACOMB COUNTY — A Warren district court judge allegedly involved in an alcohol-related traffic crash in Sterling Heights earlier this year will see his case play out in a jurisdiction outside of Macomb County.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that it has referred a criminal warrant request involving 37th District Court Judge John Chmura to the Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council for reassignment. The PACC will facilitate the transfer of the matter to an appropriate alternate jurisdiction.

The statement said the referral is necessary to avoid any appearance of impropriety.

“As Judge Chmura presides over cases brought by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, maintaining impartiality and public confidence in the judicial process is paramount,” the news release stated. “The Office seeks to ensure there is no perception of preferential treatment or influence in matters pending before the court.”

According to a Sterling Heights police report, Chmura was the driver of a vehicle that rear-ended a SMART bus at around 11:30 p.m. March 25 at Van Dyke Avenue and Triangle Drive. Although Chmura’s name is redacted in the police report obtained by C & G Newspapers under Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act, details of the incident match a police news release issued the day after the crash. There were no serious injuries reported as a result of the collision.

As detailed in the report, a police officer who responded to the scene alleged that Chmura appeared unsteady on his feet, smelled of intoxicants and had slurred speech. The report said Chmura was asked how much he had to drink and that he allegedly replied, “evidently too much.”

Chmura reportedly told police he was on his way home from a fundraising event when the crash occurred. He was allegedly unable to pass field sobriety tests involving counting backward from 87 to 78 and reciting the alphabet from C to N.

He reportedly declined to take a preliminary breath test at the scene initially, according to the report, and was placed under arrest for operating while intoxicated. He then reportedly later agreed to a PBT and allegedly blew a 0.162 blood alcohol content . A blood draw was reportedly performed at a hospital and tests later allegedly revealed a BAC of 0.196. In Michigan, the legal BAC limit is 0.08. Drivers with a BAC of 0.17% or higher face enhanced “super drunk” penalties.

Chmura has been a judge in Warren’s 37th District Court since 1996. He last ran unopposed for a six-year term in 2024.

A spokesperson for the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office said more information would be provided once the reassignment process for Chmura is complete.

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at (586) 498-1070.