Police seek public assistance in locating missing man

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published May 13, 2026

Jordan Lawrence, 23, was last seen in the area of Northwestern Highway and West Twelve Mile Road in February, according to the Southfield Police Department. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating voluntarily missing 23-year-old Jordan Lawrence.

Lawrence is a Black man with short black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 137 pounds. He was last seen in February in the area of Northwestern Highway and West Twelve Mile Road in Southfield. What he was wearing at the time is unknown.

Anyone with information on Lawrence’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



