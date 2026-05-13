Police seeking assistance in locating missing woman

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published May 13, 2026

Alice Grant, 70, has been reported missing as of May 13. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating 70-year-old Alice Grant.

Grant was last seen on May 12 in the area of Greenfield Road and Nine Mile Road in Southfield. She is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 233 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Additionally, she uses a walker and, according to the Southfield Police Department, may have cognitive issues.

Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



