Police seeking assistance in locating missing woman

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published May 13, 2026

Alice Grant, 70, has been reported missing as of May 13.

Alice Grant, 70, has been reported missing as of May 13.

Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting help from the public in locating 70-year-old Alice Grant.

Grant was last seen on May 12 in the area of Greenfield Road and Nine Mile Road in Southfield. She is a Black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 233 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing. Additionally, she uses a walker and, according to the Southfield Police Department, may have cognitive issues.

Anyone with information on Grant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.


 

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