Selflessness, sacrifice and service: Southfield Police Department holds annual police memorial

Southfield Police Department Detective Brian Weeks places a wreath at the monument dedicated to fallen Southfield police officers. The Southfield Police Department held its annual police memorial ceremony on May 8.

Photos by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published May 8, 2026

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, right, and Dennis McMahon, left, hold a memorial challenge coin depicting fallen Southfield police officer James McMahon.

A monument to fallen Southfield Police Department officers Donald Harding and James McMahon stands in front of the department.

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department and city officials came together on May 8 for an annual police memorial to remember officers Donald Harding and James McMahon, who died in the line of duty.

The memorial event consisted of a presentation of colors by the Southfield Police Department Honor Guard, a wreath dedication led by Detective Brian Weeks, the playing of taps and speeches from Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren, Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley and Southfield Mayor Kenson Siver.

On Aug. 5, 1962, Harding died while in pursuit of drag racers on Eight Mile Road, near Beech Drive. During the pursuit, one of the fleeing vehicles made a U-turn, driving toward Harding. Harding swerved to avoid the vehicle and struck a tree. At the time of his death, Harding had been a part of the Southfield Police Department for one year. On Jan. 23, 1971, McMahon was struck by an intoxicated driver while he was laying out road flares near an accident in the area of Telegraph Road and Interstate 696.

The Southfield Police Department holds this memorial ceremony each year to reflect, remember and honor the lives of not only Harding and McMahon, but all the men and women who serve as police officers.

“Being a police officer is more than a profession or title of claim,” Barren said. “It’s service, sacrifice and honor tied to your name.”

Harding and McMahon have been the only officers the Southfield Police Department has lost in the line of duty. Barren said the Police Department is very fortunate in this regard.

“I attribute a lot of that to God, but also our training and professionalism,” he said. “Training is a key component to officer safety, and I believe we do a good job at instilling the best practices in policing.”

McMahon’s family was present at the memorial. The Southfield Police Department gifted the family 25 challenge coins depicting McMahon, which were donated by Thin Blue Line USA.

McMahon’s brother, Dennis McMahon, said it’s tremendous to have his brother honored in this way. He said his family is proud to come to the memorial, and the city of Southfield has been very kind.

“It doesn’t get easier, but it certainly gets more beautiful every year,” he said. “This isn’t a once-a-year thing, either. The Police Department reaches out, and the chief will drop me a call to see how we’re doing. We keep in touch.”

The Harding family was not in attendance. Barren said that at this time, the Harding family chooses not to recognize the ceremony for personal reasons.



