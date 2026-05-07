Suspect in nonfatal shooting at gas station faces 3 felony charges

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published May 7, 2026

Southfield police believe this magazine was used with the handgun that Jeremiah Clemons allegedly fired in a confrontation at an Exxon gas station on Southfield Road May 3 that left a 47-year-old man with two nonfatal gunshot wounds.. Photo provided by Southfield Police Department

Southfield police say this is the upper slide, barrel and spring from the disassembled handgun that was used in the nonfatal Exxon gas station shooting May 3. Photo provided by Southfield Police Department

Clemons

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SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department held a press conference on May 7 detailing the events of a nonfatal shooting that occurred May 3 at an Exxon gas station on Southfield Road.

Southfield police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:20 p.m. May 3 to the Exxon gas station located at 20705 Southfield Road, north of Eight Mile Road. Once there, they located a 47-year-old Southfield man at one of the gas pumps. He had two gunshot wounds, one to his left leg and one to the back of his left hip.

The police investigation found that the 47-year-old man had encountered West Bloomfield resident Jeremiah Clemons, 21, and a 20-year-old West Bloomfield man inside the Exxon gas station. According to law enforcement, the 47-year-old man and Clemons got into a verbal argument, which continued when they returned to the gas pumps. While pumping gas, the 47-year-old stepped away from his car and approached Clemons, who then allegedly produced a handgun. Clemons allegedly shot at the 47-year-old man four times, striking him twice. Clemons and the other West Bloomfield man then left the scene, according to police.

“We want to emphasize the importance of de-escalation and conflict resolution,” Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said. “Disputes should be addressed without resorting to violence. Sometimes simply walking away is the appropriate thing to do.”

The 20-year-old man reportedly was later identified by law enforcement and cooperated with the investigation. Barren said there was no evidence that indicated this man had anything to do with the shooting, and he does not have any pending charges.

A woman, unrelated to the incident, was at an adjacent gas pump at the time of the shooting. Barren said she had crawled through her own car window to avoid the shots, was uninjured and left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

A search warrant for Clemons’ residence was conducted on May 5, where officers reportedly found the handgun’s magazine and ammunition. Investigators reportedly found that after the incident at Exxon, Clemons allegedly disabled and disassembled the handgun and buried its components. Officers later located parts of the firearm in a vacant lot located in the 19000 block of Dresden Street, near Seven Mile Road and Hoover Street in Detroit.

The lower frame of the handgun has not been located. According to Barren, Clemons stated during his interview with law enforcement that he gave this piece of the handgun to a homeless man.

The handgun used in this incident was not registered to Clemons, police said. He has no prior convictions.

Clemons was arraigned May 6 in the 46th District Court in Southfield and charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of weapons felony firearm and one count of carrying a concealed weapon. Magistrate Melissa King set bond at $250,000 cash or surety with a GPS tether and home confinement if bond is posted. As of May 7, Clemons was being held at the Oakland County Jail. No attorney had been assigned to him as of May 7.

The 47-year-old man is stable and recovering in an undisclosed hospital, according to Barren. Barren said the Southfield Police Department is hoping that the man has a speedy recovery.

Clemons is scheduled for a probable cause hearing in front of Judge Sheila Johnson at 8:30 a.m. May 20 at the 46th District Court in Southfield.



