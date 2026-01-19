Southfield police request assistance in finding missing teen

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 19, 2026

Southfield police are hoping that the public can help locate 15-year-old Ethan Casey. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department.

SOUTHFIELD – The Southfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating missing 15-year-old Ethan Casey.

Casey is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. He is Black, has a short afro, pierced ears and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black, white and blue Jordan-brand shoes. Casey was last seen in Southfield on Jan. 18.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Casey is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



