Missing teen confirmed to be OK

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 20, 2026

Casey

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — Missing Southfield teenager Ethan Casey has made contact with his mother, according to the Southfield Police Department.

Casey, 15, was reported as missing on Jan. 19. As of Jan. 20, Southfield Deputy Police Chief Aaron Huguley said Casey had made contact with his mother and said he was OK and that he apologized for leaving home.

According to Huguley, Casey intends to return home on the evening of Jan. 20.



