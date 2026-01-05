Southfield police looking for missing 16-year-old

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 5, 2026

Police say 16-year-old Lasiyah Jones has been reported as voluntarily missing and would like the public's help to locate her. Photo provided by the Southfield Police Department

SOUTHFIELD — Sixteen-year-old Lasiyah Jones was reported as voluntarily missing on Jan. 2, and the Southfield Police Department is requesting assistance from the public to locate her.

Jones was last seen at approximately 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the area of Southfield Road and 12 Mile Road. Police said Jones is a Black female and is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Jones has long, braided black hair with red strands and two nose rings. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with gold print, black faux leather pants and black Crocs. She was also wearing a backpack.

Deputy Chief of Police Aaron K. Huguley said Jones had, according to a relative, packed a bag and told a relative that she was leaving voluntarily.

A relative reported to police that they had spoken to Jones on Jan. 4. The relative told police that Jones said she was fine and staying with a female friend. Huguley said Southfield law enforcement is actively investigating to find Jones’ location.

Anyone with information regarding Jones’ location is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



