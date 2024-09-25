Southfield district considers adding metal detectors to schools after gun incident

By: Kathryn Pentiuk | Southfield Sun | Published September 25, 2024

Thanks to the Southfield A&T High School students who alerted security, a student who reportedly brought a loaded gun to school was apprehended. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Advertisement

SOUTHFIELD — Southfield Police Department school resource officers were notified at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 that students had informed school security that a student was in possession of a firearm at Southfield A&T High School, located in the 24000 block of Lahser Road.

The school went into lockdown while officers located a 15-year-old student in the bathroom and arrested him. A loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson was reportedly found and removed from the student’s waistband.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren explained at the press conference Sept. 17 that the student is a Detroit resident with conflicts with other Detroit teenagers in a different school district. The student reportedly said that his reason for carrying the loaded gun was protection.

“But let me be very clear about that excuse. When it comes to carrying weapons of any kind — for a juvenile in this case, but also for adults — carrying a gun on school property is unforgivable. I’ll say it again. It is unforgivable. There’s too many things happening across our country when it comes to these weapons and being in possession of people who are irresponsible,” Barren said.

“In this case, even though there was no suggestion that he was going to use the gun to bring harm to those students, what about accidental shootings? What about the fact that even as recent as the other day, individuals arguing and then that argument escalates into a shooting? Why? Because the weapon is in their possession. So these are the reasons we talk about no tolerance on school property when we talk about the importance of properly securing your weapon.”

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office arraigned the student Sept. 17 on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing, and possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

Barren commended the students who notified the school resource officers that their classmate was armed.

“So these are the reasons why we again encourage our children in the schools to, if you see something, say something. Report it. In this case, it worked, and again, we are satisfied with the outcome, but again, accountability is our next steps.”

Southfield Public Schools Chief of Staff James Jackson stated that protecting the 1,500 students at A&T is a priority and that the district is looking into adding metal detectors to schools.

“School safety is one of our top priorities, and through our capital bond that was recently passed, looking at our security infrastructure has been a priority, and so our plan was, over the next several years, as we institute our infrastructure upgrades to enhance our security measures as a result of recent events, we look to escalate that timeline, but I don’t have specifics on that timeline just yet,” he said.