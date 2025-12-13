‘Dan, I thank you so much’

Dan Zander crosses Bellview Elementary School students at the intersection of Stephens Road and Grove Avenue, which has been his most recent post. The longtime Eastpointe Community Schools crossing guard will retire Dec. 19. He has worked for the district since 1992.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published December 13, 2025

EASTPOINTE — The Dec. 8 Eastpointe Community Schools Board of Education meeting ended on an emotional note when Dan Zander, a crossing guard with the district for 33 years, bid school officials goodbye.

After three decades of keeping students safe in the rain, snow, wind and sun as they walked to and from school, Zander is hanging up his safety vest and retiring effective Dec. 19.

“It’s going to be hard,” said Zander, who was often referred to as the district’s ambassador.

One thing he plans to do in his retirement is spend more time with family. He also would like to visit occasionally to cheer on the district’s athletic teams.

“I love sports very much,” Zander said. “I want to thank everybody for thinking about me as the ambassador for schools. I got my nametag with me; I’m going to keep it. I love you all. I really love you all. I will come back and visit with you if I can. God bless you. If I don’t see you, have a wonderful Christmas. Thank you.”

He also had a special message for Superintendent Christina Gibson.

“As superintendent for the schools, excellent job,” he said. “I’m going to miss you, but I still got your phone number on my computer. I will call you to say how I’m doing.”

Zander held different posts over the years where he got to know students, staff and families. His most recent intersection was at Stephens Road and Grove Avenue, crossing Bellview Elementary School students.

The school board members thanked the dedicated employee for his years of service and wished him well. They also gave him a standing ovation.

“Mr. Zander, take your rest, buddy. Thirty-three years — you deserve it,” school board Vice President Robert Roscoe said. “Enjoy the rest of your time with your mom. We’re going to miss you, but every now and then, pop up. I’m going to be watching to see if you’re going to ride past the house.”

“Dan, I thank you so much,” school board Trustee Addie M. Richardson said. “As an educator, I know the love that you put in watching those children and protecting them. It takes a special person to be around our children and to love them unconditionally.”