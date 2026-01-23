Sheetz eyes home in Sterling Heights

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published January 23, 2026

A Sheetz location opened on Van Dyke Avenue in December. Photo by Brian Wells

Advertisement

STERLING HEIGHTS — The possibility of a Sheetz in Sterling Heights inched ahead Jan. 6 when the City Council, with little fanfare, scheduled a public hearing for the proposal in March.

The Pennsylvania-based company is interested in building a gas station/convenience store on nearly three acres of land at the southeast corner of Mound Road and Metro Parkway. The site is adjacent to the now-closed printing plant formerly used by The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press.

The Sterling Heights Planning Commission in October rejected the concept plan from Skillen Gold, a real estate development firm that partners with Sheetz to help the company enter new markets. The planning board cited several reasons for its denial, including the negative effect it would have on local businesses, the number of other gas stations in the area and potential traffic problems.

Planning Commission members also objected to the project locating on land that is zoned for light industrial use.

Developers have proposed a 6,139-square-foot fuel station with a convenience store and drive-thru fast-food restaurant. There would be eight dual-sided gasoline pumps under a canopy and 680 square feet of outdoor dining space.

The development would represent an estimated $10 million investment and create about 35 full-time jobs.

Although the Planning Commission wasn’t in favor of the project, the City Council has the final say.

Opponents of the proposed development who spoke at the Jan. 6 meeting urged officials to shun Sheetz, which they contend is willing to operate at a loss while establishing its footprint and crushing competition.

“Sheetz is a business that’s designed to undercut your local businesses — the mom-and-pop stores that have been here forever,” said Robin McGregor, a Waterford Township resident who told officials she represents the Metro Detroit Petroleum Alliance. “They can’t afford to lose that much money for years, so they end up closing, and then Sheetz stays. Then they raise their prices. The community loses.”

Sterling Heights resident Rahme Youseff, who owns the BP gas station at 15 Mile and Mound, told council members that her family and business have been part of the community for many years and questioned what Sheetz would bring to the city that it doesn’t already have.

Although a Sheetz representative was not at the Jan. 6 meeting, a frequently asked questions document from the company states there is “strong support for Sheetz across southeast Michigan.”

The company acknowledges “vocal minority” opposition to its projects but rejects the notion that its entry into a market forces existing businesses out.

“In our experience competition does not lead to other establishments closing their doors. What we have seen is that competition creates a drive for innovation and investment among those in the local convenience store and gas station industries,” the FAQ document states. “We have already seen competitors investing in and modernizing their facilities where we have opened or announced stores in the southeast Michigan area.

“We believe competition is good for residents. When new businesses come to a market, competition enhances consumer choice, lowers prices and fosters economic growth to deliver better value for community members,” the document states.

Sheetz opened its first Michigan location in Romulus in August 2024. The most recent location opened on Van Dyke Avenue in Warren in December 2025.

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor was the only official to comment on the Sheetz proposal at the Jan. 6 meeting. He said arguments against the plan so far are unconvincing.

“I understand that there’s a concern when large corporations come in and they start slowly, or not so slowly, changing the fabric of a community,” he said.

However, he noted Sheetz’s low prices and convenience have wide appeal.

“If there are legitimate reasons that this is a bad proposal, I’m all ears,” Taylor said. “What’s not at all convincing to me is saying, ‘They’re going to offer a product that too many people want.’ If that’s the argument, then, you know, my job is to give the people what they want. I’m a politician, I’m an elected official, I’m a government official. If I’m not doing what the people want, then what am I up here for?”

The public hearing for Sheetz will be held during the City Council’s March 3 meeting at 7 p.m. at City Hall.