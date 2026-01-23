Farmington Hills city manager resigns

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published January 23, 2026

In what some called a “forced resignation,” the Farmington Hills City Council voted 4-3 to accept the resignation of former City Manager Gary Mekjian. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

FARMINGTON HILLS — During a closed session of the Farmington Hills City Council Jan. 7, council members discussed the resignation of the city manager, Gary Mekjian.

His resignation was accepted by a 4-3 vote. Voting in favor of the city manager’s resignation were Mayor Theresa Rich and council members Bill Dwyer, Jackie Boleware and Michael Bridges. Voting not to accept his resignation were council members Valerie Knol, Jon Aldred and Charlie Starkman.

The mayor and council members Dwyer and Knol said they could not discuss anything from the closed meeting due to strict confidentiality requirements.

Rich called for the special meeting with the support of Dwyer and Boleware. To call a special meeting, the member initiating it only needs the support of two other members.

“I am only allowed to talk to two other council members about something we may be deliberating and voting on because I am not allowed to talk to a quorum of council,” she said.

A quorum, or majority, would be four or more people of the seven-member council.

“I voted to accept his resignation because that’s what he (Mekjian) asked for,” Rich said.

Dwyer, who has served on council for two years — including as mayor pro tem in 2025 — was chief of the Farmington Hill Police Department for 23 years. He has lived in the city for more than 40 years.

“I have known all the city managers,” Dwyer said. “I respect the former city manager. I think he is a good man, but there were issues I had concerns about that were brought to my attention.”

According to an email sent to Mekjian Dec. 17, the meeting was initially scheduled with council for Dec. 19 to discuss termination of employment “without cause.”

This was the Friday before Christmas, and according to Knol, many on council had started their holiday plans and were not available. The meeting was then scheduled for Jan. 7.

“I voted against what I consider to be a forced resignation,” Knol said. “Farmington Hills, we’re a well-run city. We have sound fiscal management. We deliver efficient and effective services. These are items the resident care about. This is achieved by having an excellent leader, who is competent. And this leader is Gary Mekjian. I am very shocked and extremely disappointed with how (this) was handled, scheduled, how Gary was treated, and the outcome of the vote.

Knol described Mekjian’s treatment as “inconsiderate and insensitive.”

“I don’t think there was anything urgent about this meeting,” she said. “Gary already had a performance review scheduled for March of 2026.”

Council members can schedule special meetings at any time on an array of topics.

“When we have council members request a special meeting, we have a special meeting,” Rich said.

Residents who spoke during the public comment portion of the Jan. 7 council meeting lauded city services and how the city was run.

At the Jan. 12 City Council meeting, Aldred explained the role of the city manager per the city charter, comparing it to a CEO of the city with the department heads reporting to them.

This is a very important role in the way the city functions, he explained. The council acts as the board of directors setting the policy in terms of approving the budget.

As the city looks for a new city manager, Aldred hopes the council can work together.

“My experience when it comes to working together, we don’t always know (the) motive. … So, it’s always best to assume positive intent, and I’m going to make that assumption,” he said at the meeting. “This is not about personal ambition, nor about politics. (It’s) not about power.”