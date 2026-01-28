Southfield duo vies for title of Ultimate NFL Fan of the Year

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published January 28, 2026

Southfield mother-daughter duo Ninotchka Jackson-Wright, left, and Kyla Wright, are competing for the title of Ultimate NFL Fans. Photo provided by Kyla Wright

Jackson-Wright and Wright pose for a photo while at a Detroit Lions game. Photo provided by Kyla Wright

SOUTHFIELD — After being dubbed the 2025 Detroit Lions Fans of the Year, Southfield mother-daughter duo Ninotchka Jackson-Wright and Kyla Wright are competing for the title of the Ultimate NFL Fan of the Year.

People can cast their votes by visiting nfl.com/honors/fan-of-the-year/2025/vote. Voting will end at 11:59 p.m. Feb 7. The winner will be announced during the 2026 Super Bowl on Feb. 8.

Jackson-Wright and Wright are the first duo to win the title of Detroit Lions Fans of the Year. They are legacy fans, with their love of the Lions stemming from Jackson-Wright’s late father, Oliver Williams Jr., who had been a dedicated fan since the Pontiac Silverdome era.

Jackson-Wright inherited her father’s season tickets after he passed away in 2017. For Jackson-Wright and Wright, being Lions fans is more than supporting a football team; it represents family, legacy and loyalty.

Now, the mother-daughter duo is competing against the ultimate fans of the other 31 NFL teams for the title of the Ultimate NFL Fan of the Year.

Jackson-Wright said she and her daughter have a deep love and drive for the Lions. She said that they include the rest of their family and their community in their enthusiasm for the Lions. She said it’s meaningful to share this passion.

“It’s rare to see a family as close-knit as this that believes wholeheartedly in doing the same things together,” Jackson-Wright said.

Wright said that she and her mom are inseparable. She said that combining football and family is just something they do.

“We are always together in faith, football and family — in every part of our lives,” she said.

Wright said another unique aspect of their fandom is their creativity and fashion. The mother-daughter duo have a seamstress for Detroit Lions games and take their gameday outfits to a whole new level. Wright said other Lions fans have noticed them at games and have asked for pictures. She said it’s a fun way to engage in fandom.

“It’s great to put smiles on other fans’ faces,” Wright said. “Without fandom, you would not have football.”

The Lions fan legacy does not end with this mother-daughter duo. The fandom is now being passed down to the youngest members of their family. Wright said her 7-year-old niece is now a season ticket holder alongside herself and Jackson-Wright. Additionally, Wright’s 2-year-old niece has officially attended her first game and has received a certificate for the occasion. Even the youngest member of the family, Jackson-Wright’s 1-year-old great grandniece, has been wearing Detroit Lions onesies.

“We start young,” Jackson-Wright said. “It’s something we want to pass down.”

In addition to their fandom and passion for the Lions, Jackson-Wright and Wright were also considered for the title of Ultimate Fans due to their community involvement and service. Wright operates a 501(c)(3) nonprofit called Operation SASH, which is an organization built for the advocacy, awareness and assistance of survivors of sexual assault.

Jackson-Wright is an active volunteer for Operation SASH. Both women are also active in their church, both as mentors and volunteers.

“My mom is my biggest supporter and is always volunteering, assisting and executing events alongside me,” Wright said. “When I say we are a duo, we are a duo in all facets.”

Additionally, Wright was Miss North America 2024, and that came with its own community service events and initiatives.