Southfield Alphas, American Red Cross partner for community blood drive

Derrick Jones ll, left, and JonDareo Northington Sr., of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter, help out at the Red Cross’ blood drive at the Southfield Library on Feb. 2.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 12, 2026

SOUTHFIELD — The Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., also known as the Southfield Alphas, partnered with the American Red Cross on Feb. 2 to conduct a community blood drive.

The blood drive was held at the Southfield Public Library, located at 26300 Evergreen Road. Red Cross area account manager Trudy Smith said there is a national blood shortage, so blood donations are critical. She said the Southfield Alphas did an excellent job at recruiting people to come to the blood drive, in addition to the regular donors who come to the monthly drives at the Southfield Public Library.

Smith said the need for blood is constant.

“You look at emergency surgeries, chemo transfusions, sickle cell patients and burn victims,” Smith said. “Every patient needs the platelets, the plasma and the red blood cells.”

Sigma Delta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity media contact Derrick Jones II said this was the fraternity’s way of kicking off Black History Month, as it honors the fraternity’s legacy of community service and invests in the future.

Jones II said the fraternity wanted to increase Black donor participation, as it is especially vital for receiving compatible blood for sickle cell patients.

“Sickle cell affects the African American community greater than any other community,” he said. “Donating blood helps bring more attention to it.”

Fraternity brother and blood drive volunteer Andrew Whitby Jr. said every bit of blood matters and can save the lives of many people in the country.

“You’re giving somebody the chance to continue their life,” Whitby Jr. said.

Southfield resident Debra Wawzyniak was one of the donors at the blood drive. As a regular blood donor, she said this is her way of giving back to the community.

“I’m older now, and I feel like I can’t do much,” she said. “This is one thing I can do to help others.”

The American Red Cross hosts monthly blood drives at the Southfield Public Library. People in good health, over 115 pounds and over 16 years old (with parental consent for minors) are eligible to donate. The next blood drive at the Southfield Public Library is scheduled from noon to 6 p.m. March 2.