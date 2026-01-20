The Friday Five — Jan. 23-25

C&G Newspapers | Published January 20, 2026

1. Aqua Freeze

Jan. 23-24 • St. Clair Shores

Festival includes ice sculptures and ice carving shows, fire and ice tower, horse-drawn wagon rides, beer tent, live music, and food trucks, 5-10 p.m. Jan. 23 and noon-10 p.m. Jan. 24, Blossom Heath Park, 24800 Jefferson Ave., facebook.com/st.clairshoresparksandrecreation

Read more: St. Clair Shores to host Aqua Freeze

2. BRRmingham Blast

Jan. 24 • Birmingham

Features 300-foot zip line, food trucks, warming tent and entertainment, marshmallow toasting, and more, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., held along South Old Woodward Avenue from Maple Road to Brown Street, downtownbirmingham.com/do/brrmingham-blast

3. Winter at Valade

Jan. 24-25 • Detroit

Features sledding, oversized bonfires, marshmallow toasting, curling, board games, food, drinks and more, noon-8 p.m., also turkey legs, ice carving, live performers, vendors, games, interactive activities and lighting of ice tower as part of medieval-themed Fire & Ice Festival Jan. 24, Valade Park, 2670 Atwater St., events continue Saturdays-Sundays until March 1, other themes include Lunar New Year Celebration Feb. 14, detroitriverfront.org

4. Theatrical productions

Jan. 23-25 • Various locations

‘A Jukebox for the Algonquin’

Comedy about senior care center members who hatch fundraising scheme for music player in recreation room, 8 p.m. Jan. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Jan. 25, St. Dunstan’s Playhouse, 400 Lone Pine Road in Bloomfield Hills, continues Jan. 30-Feb. 1 and Feb. 6-7, stdunstanstheatre.com



‘Intimate Apparel’

Play about seamstress in early 1900s New York who dreams of opening beauty parlor and how gender, race and relationships challenge her pursuit of love and indepedence, presented by Rosedale Community Players, 8 p.m. Jan. 23-24 and 2 p.m. Jan. 25, Peace Lutheran Church, 17029 W. 13 Mile Road in Southfield, continues Jan. 30-Feb. 1 and Feb. 6-7, rosedalecommunityplayers.com

Read more: Rosedale Community Players to perform ‘Intimate Apparel’



‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (Enchanted Edition)’

Inspired by 1997 teleplay, presented by Parkway Christian High School & Community Theatre, production features 50-plus students, alumni, faculty and staff, 1-3 and 7-9 p.m. Jan. 23 and 12:30-2:30 and 6:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 24, Parkway Christian School, 14500 Metropolitan Parkway in Sterling Heights, cur8.com/25661/project/133322

Read more: Acting trio at Parkway Christian closing curtain together



‘The SpongeBob Musical’

Presented by L’Anse Creuse High School choirs, 7-9 p.m. Jan. 23 and 3-5 p.m. Jan. 24, John R. Armstrong Performing Arts Center, 24600 Frederick Pankow Blvd. in Clinton Township, showpass.com/the-sponge-bob-musical



‘Wizard of Oz'

Presented by Birmingham Covington School, 7-9 p.m. Jan. 23 and 3-5 p.m. Jan. 24, Groves High School, 20500 W. 13 Mile Road in Beverly Hills, bcsplay.ludus.com/select.php

5. Simple Men and Southern Nights concert

Jan. 24 • Clinton Township

Hear tribute to The Allman Brothers, The Marshall Tucker Band, .38 Special, ZZ Top, Glen Campbell, Georgia Satellites, Molly Hatchett and more during first set, then Lynyrd Skynyrd during second set, 7:30 p.m., Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on Macomb Community College - Center Campus, 44575 Garfield Road, macombcenter.com

