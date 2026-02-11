Southfield Public Schools updates public on projects within district

Adler Elementary School Principal Alma Deane addresses the public at the Southfield Public Schools bond briefing on Jan. 28.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 11, 2026

Southfield community members attend the bond briefing. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Adler Elementary School has new flooring and lockers on display Jan. 28. The school was the first building within Southfield Public Schools to have its bond projects completed following the passage of the 2022 capital facilities bond. Photo by Erin Sanchez

SOUTHFIELD — Southfield Public Schools held a briefing on Jan. 28 to update the community on the projects done in the district related to the 2022 capital facilities bond.

Back in November 2022, over 70% of voters within the Southfield Public Schools district voted in support of a $345 million capital facilities bond. The bond will take approximately eight years to complete, with projects aiming to improve student safety, enhance K-12 educational programming, address aging infrastructure, “rightsize” the school district and expand community use of school facilities.

“Not only did parents invest in (the school district) by supporting the bond, they invested in us by bringing their very best, and that is their scholars,” said Jennifer Martin-Green, superintendent of Southfield Public Schools.

The briefing took place at Adler Elementary School, located at 19100 Filmore St., due to it being the first building to have its projects completed with the bond. Its improvements included, but were not limited to, new flooring, parking lot drainage, new roofing and a new playground.

Adler Elementary School Principal Alma Deane said she was proud to show the building’s improvements. She said attendance, test scores and overall morale has improved since the project’s completion.

“It feels good to be in the building,” she said. “Our children want to be here.”

Stevenson Elementary School is another building that has had its projects completed with the bond. Its projects included but were not limited to additional classrooms, a health center and a new playground.

Current bond projects include improvements to Birney K-8 School, Thompson K-8 International Academy and Levey Middle School. These schools will receive improvements to their interiors and exteriors. Additionally, an elevator will be placed in Thompson K-8 International Academy, making the grandfathered-in building accessible according to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Levey Middle School Principal Sonia Jackson said this is an exciting moment for Southfield Public Schools. She said these improvements are beneficial to the students, staff and families within the school district.

“Our students deserve the best, and the bond has already made a positive impact for them,” Jackson said.

The high schools within Southfield Public Schools have the larger projects associated with the bond. The Southfield High School for the Arts and Technology auditorium will be completely renovated. The school’s entire roof will be replaced as well.

Additionally, the school will be divided into educational pathways, or programs that combine students’ core education with their career interests. Ninth graders will be placed in a “freshman academy” that will assist them in transitioning from middle school to high school.

The largest project for Southfield Public Schools will be that of University K-12 Academy. The building will be completely revamped. Most of University K-12 will be torn down, leaving the auditorium as a blueprint to rebuild. Groundbreaking for this project is expected in the summer.

Students will be relocated to separate buildings while construction takes place. Martin-Green said this project will essentially create a new school for the district.

“We anticipate students will return to the new campus in the fall of 2029,” she said. “This will be the first new school building in Southfield Public Schools in 60 years.”

University K-12 Academy students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade will be placed in the Vandenberg Elementary School building, located at 16100 Edwards Ave. Students in grades sixth through eighth will be placed in the Eisenhower Elementary School building, located at 24500 Larkins St. Students in grades ninth through 12th will be placed at the Southfield Regional Academic Campus, located at 21705 Evergreen Road.