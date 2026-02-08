Fate of former Toys R Us unclear after Amazon Fresh falls through

The building at 32070 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville appeared on track to become an Amazon Fresh grocery store, but Amazon announced Jan. 27 that it would be closing all its Amazon Fresh physical stores.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published February 8, 2026

Advertisement

ROSEVILLE — A major grocer that had plans to move into the former site of a Toys R Us on Gratiot Avenue has pulled out, leaving the fate of the site uncertain.

In June 2022, Crain’s Detroit Business wrote an article all but confirming that the building, located at 32070 Gratiot Ave. in Roseville, would become the site of an Amazon Fresh, a physical version of the e-commerce company’s grocery delivery website.

A building permit issued for the property in 2022 listed Roseville South LLC as the property’s owner. Description of the work on the permit included “alteration of a 42,291 square-foot building” with work including the exterior facade, loading dock, roof and site modifications.

In a 2022 interview with the Eastsider, Glenn Sexton, Roseville’s building director, confirmed that the store would be a retail grocer.

The plans submitted in 2022, which were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request filed with the city, were labeled “Grocery Conversion Construction Plans,” and listed Moschouris Management and Development Co. as the landlord developer. At the time, William Gershenson, a representative for the company whose contact information was listed in the plans, stated they could not provide any details on the project due to a confidentiality agreement with their tenant.

However, on Jan. 27, 2026, Amazon released a statement saying all its Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh physical stores would be closed.

“While we’ve seen encouraging signals in our Amazon-branded physical grocery stores, we haven’t yet created a truly distinctive customer experience with the right economic model needed for large-scale expansion,” the release states.

While Amazon would be closing the two physical retailers, Amazon expected Whole Foods Market — a grocery chain acquired by Amazon in 2017 — to open more than 100 new stores over the next few years, including expansion of Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, the release states.

“We will continue inventing on behalf of customers to develop a mass physical store format that brings customers distinctive selection, value and convenience,” the release states. “Over the coming years, we plan to introduce new store concepts that we think customers will be excited about.”

Sexton did not respond before press time to a request for updated comment following the announcement. In an email, Roseville City Manager Ryan Monroe confirmed that the property was still owned by Amazon, though no new plans had been submitted.

Gershenson, as well as Roseville Mayor Robert Taylor, also could not be reached before press time.