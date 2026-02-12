Southfield police request public assistance in search for missing teen

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 12, 2026

SOUTHFIELD — The Southfield Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Madison Sims-Griffin.

Sims-Griffin has been missing since Feb. 8. She is described as an African American female with a medium complexion. She is approximately 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She has black hair with red tips and brown eyes. Her clothing description at the time of her going missing is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on Sims-Griffin’s location is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.



