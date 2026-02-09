Man accused of stealing $1,400 in groceries from Shelby Township Kroger

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published February 9, 2026

Kevin Willinger

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A man from Mount Clemens has been charged with stealing $1,400 in groceries from a Kroger in Shelby Township.

Kevin Willinger, 46, was arraigned for first-degree retail fraud in 41-A District Court Jan. 28. His bond was set at $25,000.

Shelby Township police said Willinger has “several prior arrests for retail fraud.”

The Shelby Township Police Department was dispatched to Kroger, 7644 26 Mile Road in Shelby Township, for a report of retail fraud Jan. 27.

According to reports, a man wearing a black hoodie pushed a full cart of merchandise out of the store without paying and fled in a white Chevy Silverado.

A Shelby Township traffic unit officer who was in the area overheard the call for assistance and began heading toward the vehicle’s reported direction of travel.

Meanwhile, a detective arrived at Kroger and reviewed video surveillance, obtaining the license plate number of the suspect’s vehicle. Using the Flock camera system, the detective was able to confirm the location of the car, and the traffic officer conducted a stop of the driver, identified as Kevin Willinger.

During the stop, the officer reportedly discovered stolen merchandise inside the vehicle and returned approximately $1,400 worth of meat and alcohol to Kroger.

Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said his officers and detectives “acted swiftly and effectively” in this case.

“After the suspect fled with nearly $1,400 worth of stolen merchandise, our officers immediately utilized the FLOCK camera system to track and locate the suspect’s vehicle. Because of the help of FLOCK, the officers were able to quickly coordinate and safely stop and take the suspect into custody. Shelby Township has a strong partnership with local businesses and will prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law. This is a great example of how our officers’ quick decision-making and the use of FLOCK help get this criminal off the streets and out of Shelby Township.” Shelide said in a statement.

Willinger’s attorney, Jason Jelalian, said he had no comment at press time. A preliminary exam for Willinger is set for Feb. 17.