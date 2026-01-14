Detroit Express co-founder to release book

By: Scott Bentley | C&G Newspapers | Published January 14, 2026

Advertisement

DETROIT — Roger Faulkner, the co-founder of the Detroit Express, of the North American Soccer League, and former president of the Michigan Soccer Association, is releasing a book, “You Can’t Get There from Here: My Soccer Journey from Derby to Detroit,” on Feb. 24.

The book will be published by Koehler Books and will highlight U.K. native Roger Faulkner’s life in sport. Topics range from the European tennis tour, the creation of the Detroit Express with Jimmy Hill, and his spearheading of the World Cup matches played at the Silverdome in 1994.

Interactions with Henry Kissinger, Trevor Francis, Jimmy Hill, Pele and Robin Williams scratch the surface of some of the stories written.

Alexi Lalas, a former U.S. soccer player and Fox Sports broadcaster, said in a press release, “No account of the wild west history of American Soccer is complete without Roger.”

Hardcover editions of the book will be sold for $25.95 and softcover editions will go for $19.95. It will be available from Amazon in the U.S. and the U.K., Waterstones, Barnes and Noble, and other online retailers. Preorders before Feb 24 will include free shipping.