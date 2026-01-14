Blood donors have a chance to go to the Super Bowl

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published January 14, 2026

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT — Anyone who donates blood for the American Red Cross before Jan. 25 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LX in February in Santa Clara, California.

January is National Blood Donor Month, and this marks the seventh year the Red Cross and National Football League partnered together to spread awareness of blood donations. The Red Cross blood supply is under pressure after a busy holiday season. The winter weather, too, makes it more challenging to ensure hospitals have the blood products needed for critical care.

The Super Bowl LX tickets winner and their guest will enjoy access to pre-game activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to California, three-night hotel accommodations Feb. 6-9, and a $1,000 gift card for expenses. For more details visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl.

To make a blood donation appointment use the Red Cross blood donor phone app, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call (800) RED CROSS, which is (800) 733-2767. A blood drive has been scheduled for Jan. 15 at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, 4646 John R St., in Detroit. Make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org. An appointment for a blood donation lasts about one hour, though the actual donation takes eight to 10 minutes. Donors may donate every 56 days. An appointment for a platelet donation takes about two hours. Platelet donors can give every seven days.