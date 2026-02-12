Lathrup Village puts out proclamation on ICE

By: McKenna Golat | Southfield Sun | Published February 12, 2026

LATHRUP VILLAGE — The Lathrup Village City Council gave a proclamation during its Jan. 26 meeting condemning the fatal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Border Patrol shootings in Minnesota.

The following is the language from Lathrup Village’s proclamation.

“Whereas, the city of Lathrup Village is committed to the protection of human life, the peaceful resolution of conflict, and the dignity and safety of all people. Whereas, in January 2026, multiple fatal shootings of civilians by federal immigration enforcement personnel, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents, occurred in Minneapolis, Minnesota, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including Renée Nicole Good and Alex Pretti, amid Operation Metro Surge and related enforcement actions. Whereas, these incidents have drawn widespread public concern, protest, and calls for accountability and thorough transparent investigations by independent authorities. Whereas, local officials and community members in Minneapolis and neighboring cities have voiced deep sorrow, outrage, and demands for law enforcement reforms while urging de-escalation and respect for due process. Whereas, this council recognizes the profound impact of such violence on families, neighborhoods, and civic life and affirms the principle that all government action must uphold constitutional rights and the sanctity of human life.

“Now therefore, the City of Lathrup Village City Council condemns the use of lethal force resulting in the deaths of civilians during enforcement actions in Minnesota and calls for full, impartial, and transparent investigations into these shootings. Expresses deep sympathy and solidarity with the families of those killed, the residents of Minneapolis and surrounding communities, and all who have been affected by these events. Affirms that the protection of life and civil liberties must guide the conduct of all law enforcement operations at the federal, state, and local levels. Encourages respect for peaceful civic engagement and de-escalation of conflict while urging all levels of government to work towards policies that prevent further loss of life and preserve community trust.”

Lathrup Village resident Timothy Hillman said he feels the proclamation is reflective of the community. He said he is a member of the Lathrup Villagers and Friends for Democracy, and that the group has been discussing the shootings.

“I’m sure (Lathrup Villagers and Friends for Democracy) will be ecstatic to hear the city was proactive in this way,” Hillman said.

Hillman said that the proclamation was a good start, but it is not enough. He said the Lathrup Villagers and Friends for Democracy has asked the city at its public meetings to formally confirm that it is not engaging with ICE without public discussion and a formal vote.

Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Garrett said that the council did not want this proclamation to be performative. She said Lathrup Village wants to make sure its residents and visitors are safe.

“We want to be a city that supports other cities and stands in solidarity with other cities,” she said.

During the Lathrup Village City Council study session on Feb. 2, Mayor Bruce Kantor said Lathrup Village has no intention of implementing a 287(g) program, which would allow ICE to deputize the city’s Police Department. He said that the council would be required to pass a resolution to support the implementation of the program, and that the city does not even meet some of the requirements for a 287(g) program.

“I can’t speak for everyone else, but I don’t think there is much support from our council to do that, so I don’t think that is a possibility of happening,” Kantor said.

The Southfield Sun reached out to the Detroit Field Office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office of Public Affairs for comment. Neither office responded before press time.